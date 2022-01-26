SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
More rapid test kit distributions announced at locations across county
Santa Barbara County residents can now access COVID-19 rapid tests at new community distribution sites in Santa Maria, Solvang, Lompoc and New Cuyama, according to the county Public Health Department.
Distribution events for rapid tests, also known as antigen or at-home tests, began to pop up last week after the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department received a shipment of 57,000 test kits.
Free kits containing two tests each are available for pickup while supplies last at the following times and locations:
Santa Maria — MICOP office at 110 S. Lincoln St., 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays to Fridays
New Cuyama — Cuyama Valley Family Resource Center at 4689 Highway 166, Unit B, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, or call 805-345-1961 or 661-766-2369 to pick up on another day.
Vandenberg Village — Vandenberg Village Community Services District at 3745 Constellation Road, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays
Solvang — Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People at 545 Alisal Road, Suite 102, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays.
More pickup locations for rapid tests will be announced online at publichealthsbc.org/at-home-test-kits. Residents without internet access can also find this information by contacting the county's 211 call center.
CENTRAL COAST
Thousand Oaks traffic stop leads to 4 arrests in alleged ID theft ring
Four Central Coast residents were arrested Saturday on suspicion of identity theft and drug charges after deputies discovered items connecting them to victims from San Luis Obispo to Ventura counties, following a traffic stop in Thousand Oaks.
Ventura County sheriff's patrol units in Thousand Oaks stopped a vehicle with an expired registration near Ventu Park Road and Highway 101 shortly after 9:30 a.m., according to Deputy Jennifer Bowie.
Deputies observed items inside the vehicle that allegedly indicated drug use by the four occupants, including three Paso Robles residents, identified as Joy Thompson, 26, Ricki Thompson, 22, and Sebastian Yciano, 21; and 27-year-old Alejandro Gutierrez, of Templeton.
Upon further investigation, deputies located several items of personal identifying information belonging to victims ranging from Paso Robles to Camarillo, including in Santa Ynez, Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria, and which the four suspects had intended to use to commit identity theft, according to Bowie.
All four were booked into Ventura County Jail. Joy Thompson and Yciano were each arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs, illegally possessing personal identifying information and conspiracy. Their bail amounts were listed at $60,000, each.
Ricki Thompson and Gutierrez were each arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs, illegally possessing drug paraphernalia, illegally possessing personal identifying information and conspiracy.
Additionally, Thompson received a charge of illegally possessing a controlled substance. Bail amounts for both Thompson and Gutierrez were listed at $50,000 each.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
28 County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19
Twenty-eight Santa Barbara County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that started last month at the Main Jail, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman on Wednesday.
The inmates tested positive for the coronavirus after the Sheriff's Office's last update on the outbreak Jan. 18, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The outbreak, which began on Dec. 8 at the facility located at 4436 Calle Real, has infected a total of 249 inmates and includes 37 active infections. A total of 208 inmates have recovered and four were released, Zick added.
No inmates are currently hospitalized as a result of the outbreak, while 48 reported symptoms and 200 reported experiencing no symptoms. One inmate declined to answer, according to Zick.
Inmates who test positive for the coronavirus are moved into an area of the facility with negative pressure cells and only those with active symptoms are moved when an outbreak occurs. The remainder are placed in small groups and isolated from other inmates, according to Zick.
Additionally, exposed inmates who haven't tested positive are also separated and those with underlying health conditions are transported to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.
The Sheriff's Office has worked with Wellpath medical contractors, and Public Health Department and state Department of Public Health officials to contain the outbreak.
Jail staff have administered more than 780 inmate vaccinations, including many through the American Rescue Plan Act that provides $20 to inmates' commissary accounts for full vaccinations and $10 for a booster shot, according to Zick.