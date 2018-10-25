Santa Maria
Morales to be sentenced to life in prison Dec. 3 for Guadalupe Dunes murder
A former Northwest Santa Maria gang member found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2014 slaying of Javier Limon is set to be sentenced to life in prison Dec. 3 at the Santa Maria Superior Court.
On Oct. 16, a jury convicted Joseph Morales of second-degree murder, special criminal street gang, firearm allegations following two months of trial and about a day of deliberations.
Morales was already serving time behind prison bars and awaiting appeal for two attempted murder convictions from 2007 while he reportedly planned the murder of Limon in 2014 while using a cellphone communicating with fellow gang associates.
Morales' latest conviction marks his third felony strike. While the court has some discretion, Morales essentially faces a life sentence, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Gresser, who headed the prosecution team throughout the case.
Limon was taken to the Guadalupe fields late at night on Aug. 18, 2014, by three men -- Peter Ojeda, Bryan Rios and Arturo Granados -- under the guise of a heroin deal. Limon fled the car, but the trio reportedly shot at him several times.
Charged in connection to the crime with Morales were Rios, siblings Arturo and Yesenia Granados and Gregorio Agustine.
All defendants reached settlements in the case at different times. Agustine ended up testifying for the prosecution to implicate Morales in exchange for a 25-year prison sentence. Throughout the trial, both Agustine and Morales implicated each other in the murder when they took the witness stand.
Santa Maria
'Batty Ball' set for Sunday at Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum
Superheroes, princesses and their families are invited to go "batty" at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum on Sunday, Oct. 28, during the organization's annual Halloween party.
As part of the Museum's annual "Batty Ball" Halloween party, boys and ghouls of all ages will have the opportunity to decorate pumpkins, make Halloween crafts, play games and participate in an interactive science experiment. Families are encouraged to come in costume and participate in the "Gone Batty" costume contest.
"With its themed exhibits and festive decorations, the Discovery Museum is the perfect place for families to have a fun and safe Halloween party," Program Director Amy Blasco said. "We love seeing kids and parents dressed up and spending time together!"
For older children, the Discovery Museum will transform their Makerspace into a Halloween puzzle room and science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM) lab featuring mystery messages and spooky cardboard creations.
The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday and is free for Discovery Museum members, or $6 per person for nonmembers. A limited number of pumpkins will be available; families are encouraged to bring their own as well.
The Discovery Museum is located at 705 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria and is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m.