County Lines: Monday night shooting in Lompoc leaves one dead

LOMPOC
Monday night shooting leaves one dead; Police seeking leads
A man was shot and killed in Lompoc on Monday night and the Lompoc Police Department is seeking information from the community.
The shooting occurred around 8:06 p.m. in the 700 block of West Chestnut Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and reported locating a 30-year-old male victim. Officers provided aid until medics arrived, according to the Lompoc Police Department, and the victim was later pronounced dead at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
The name of the victim was not released by police.
The Lompoc Police Department has launched a homicide investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged by police to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
The incident marks the third reported homicide in Lompoc this year. A 39-year-old man was shot and killed on Feb. 8, and an 18-year-old woman was fatally shot on March 25.
SANTA MARIA
Police seeking suspects, victims in armed robbery on Alvin Street
Santa Maria police officers are searching for two suspects and a victim in connection to an armed robbery on West Alvin Street earlier this month.
The incident occurred when two suspects were seen on video robbing an individual at gunpoint shortly after 10:30 p.m. on July 13 in the 400 block of West Alvin Street, according to Lt. Jesse Silva.
The victim and both of the suspects fled the scene prior to officers' arrival and have not been identified, although a surveillance photo of one of the alleged suspects was released Monday.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or the victim is asked to contact Santa Maria Police Detective Philip Dix at 805-928-3781, ext. 2424.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Hwy 154 briefly closed for small Stagecoach Road fires
Highway 154 was briefly closed Tuesday afternoon near San Marcos Pass as firefighters tackled two small brush fires that broke out along Stagecoach Road.
The fires were reported about 12:10 p.m. beneath Cold Spring Bridge, and Los Padres National Forest asked the California Highway Patrol to close the highway between Stagecoach Road and Paradise Road.
Caltrans reported the highway was closed at 1:54 p.m.
However, later the closure was changed to Stagecoach Road between San Marcos Christian Camp and Cold Spring Tavern, and Caltrans reported the highway was reopened at 2:46 p.m.
Fire officials said the two fires were quickly controlled and burned less than a quarter of an acre. Their cause is under investigation.
VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE
Registration open for rescheduled State of VAFB webinar
The Lompoc and Santa Maria chambers of commerce are accepting registrations for this year’s State of Vandenberg Air Force Base presentation, which will be held online at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6.
The event, which was moved online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to feature comments from 30th Space Wing Commander Col. Anthony Mastalir regarding the happenings at VAFB.
The webinar will be presented via Zoom, only to members of the Lompoc and Santa Maria chambers. There is no cost. Registration is required by Tuesday, Aug. 4.
To register, visit lompoc.com or santamaria.com.
SANTA MARIA
Library to offer new hours for curbside pickup
The Santa Maria Public Library and its branches in Orcutt, Guadalupe, Los Alamos and Cuyama will offer new hours for curbside pickup of library materials beginning Saturday, the city announced Tuesday.
The library began offering curbside service in late June, allowing residents to pick up books, movies and other materials through a no-contact system to limit the spread of COVID-19.
In the meantime, physical library locations remain closed to the public.
Items can be placed on hold through the Black Gold Cooperative Library System, with the ability to request transfers of materials between the main Santa Maria library and its four branches.
The new curbside service hours are as follows:
Santa Maria Main — 421 S. McClelland St.
Mondays through Fridays, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Orcutt Branch — 175 S. Broadway
Mondays through Fridays, 1 to 5 p.m.
Guadalupe Branch — 4719 W. Main St., Suite D
Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon to 4 p.m.
Los Alamos Branch — 405 Helena St.
Wednesdays and Fridays, 1 to 5 p.m.
Cuyama Branch — 4689 Highway 166
Mondays and Wednesdays, 3 to 5 p.m.
