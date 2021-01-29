SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Mobile COVID-19 testing unit moves to Lompoc
Santa Barbara County's mobile COVID-19 testing unit is being moved to Lompoc on Friday to support expanded testing in the area, county public health officials said Thursday.
The mobile site will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday at Ryon Park in Lompoc for at least the next two weeks, officials said, with appointment registration available at lhi.care/covidtesting.
“We are happy to report the mobile testing site will now be supporting our mid-county region with an additional testing opportunity in the city of Lompoc. We are navigating our way through this surge in cases, and testing is still an important piece in slowing the spread of the virus,” county Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said.
The unit is intended to move between different areas of the county to increase testing opportunities. For the past two weeks, the unit has been stationed at CenCal Health in Santa Barbara.
Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne said the city is grateful for the arrival of further testing.
"Testing is still a very important part of managing the pandemic and understanding how the virus is spreading while we work to distribute the vaccines," Osborne said. "If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, please take advantage of this opportunity here in Lompoc."
COVID-19 testing also continues to be available at state-run sites in Santa Maria, Buellton and Goleta, according to the Public Health Department.
For more information about COVID-19 testing in Santa Barbara County, visit publichealthsbc.org/testing or call 211.
LOMPOC
Police warn public of possible fraud phone calls involving Utilities Department
The Lompoc Police Department on Wednesday issued a warning of potential fraudulent phone calls from individuals posing as city employees and demanding money from residents.
Utility Department officials recently received several reports of unknown individuals pretending to be employees who have been calling residents and demanding payment, according to Sgt. Jorge Magana.
Officials encouraged residents who receive such calls to not pay the demand and to immediately contact the Lompoc Police and Utility departments to confirm whether they have an outstanding balance or if utilities will be suspended.
Anyone with questions regarding these fraudulent calls is encouraged to call the Utilities Department at 805-736-1261 or Lompoc Police at 805-736-2341.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Grants available to help pay rent
Grants of up to $5,000 are available to help pay the rent for qualified tenants living in the cities of Solvang, Buellton and Guadalupe as well as the unincorporated communities of Burton Mesa, Casmalia, Cuyama, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Orcutt, Santa Ynez and Vandenberg Village.
The grants are being offered through a partnership between Santa Barbara County and United Way of Santa Barbara County to tenants who meet specific eligibility requirements, a United Way spokeswoman said.
A total of $890,000 is available from Community Development Block Grant funds provided through the county.
Families must fall below certain income thresholds and show they have lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Individuals and families approved for the grants can receive up to $5,000 over three months, with payments going directly to their landlords to assure the money is used for rent, the spokeswoman said.
Those living in unincorporated areas of the county should check the eligibility of their addresses using the United Way map at www.unitedwaysb.org, where applications can be submitted and other grants to help those affected by COVID-19 are listed.
SANTA MARIA
Public Library updates passport service hours
The Santa Maria Main Branch Library will update its hours for passport appointments beginning Feb. 1, according to a city spokesman
Appointments will be available 3 to 5 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, and 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, said spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Residents can make appointments to apply for a passport at the library by calling 805-925-0994, ext. 8566, with more information available at cityofsantamaria.org/passport.
Residents should bring a completed application form, proof of U.S. citizenship, a government-issued form of ID, a 2-by-2-inch photograph, their Social Security number, and a check or money order for fees to their appointment.
For official passport information regarding required documentation, fees, application forms and information on international travel, visit www.travel.state.gov.
The Santa Maria Main Branch Library is currently open for sidewalk window service only. Sidewalk hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
For more information regarding library operations and hours, visit cityofsantamaria.org/Library.
The Santa Maria Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.