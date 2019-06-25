Santa Barbara County
Missing Orcutt teen Peter Dwyer believed to be safe, according to officials
An Orcutt teen who went missing on June 13 is believed to be safe, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Peter Dwyer IV was initially reported missing by family on June 16, three days after he was last seen leaving his residence to attend a summer class at Hancock College.
Family members had grown concerned after not hearing from the 17-year-old Righetti High School graduate for several days.
On Monday, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said, “We do not know his exact whereabouts but believe he is safe and that foul play is not involved.”
“It's a private family matter at this point,” Hoover added.
Santa Barbara County
Santa Maria man arrested on assault, kidnapping charges after domestic disturbance
A Santa Maria man who allegedly brandished a firearm and struck a woman during a domestic dispute was arrested Sunday in Grover Beach on suspicion of assault, kidnapping and other charges, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in Orcutt where Michael Paul Aldaco, 32, brandished a firearm and entered the victim's home by force, the spokesman said. Aldaco then reportedly struck the victim multiple times, vandalized the inside of her home, restrained her in a chair and threatened to harm her.
The victim was able to free herself and contact law enforcement for emergency assistance as Aldaco fled the residence in his vehicle, the spokesman said. With the assistance of the Grover Beach Police Department, Aldaco was located later Saturday at a family member’s home in Grover Beach.
The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office obtained search and arrest warrants for Aldaco, which were served Sunday with the assistance of the Grover Beach Police Department and neighboring San Luis Obispo County law enforcement agencies, including the regional SWAT team.
Aldaco was arrested without incident and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, spousal abuse, criminal threats, kidnapping and false imprisonment. His bail is set at $50,000.
Lompoc
Lompoc Valley Cannabis Association to host 'CannaBrew' social mixer
The Lompoc Valley Cannabis Association is set to host its first “CannaBrew,” a cannabis industry social mixer.
The event aims to provide a networking platform for established and up-and-coming cannabis companies, industry professionals, ancillary service providers and supporters from Lompoc and Santa Barbara County with influence across the Central Coast. It is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Lompoc’s Hangar 7, 107 W. Ocean Ave.
A limit of 70 tickets will be sold for the event. Tickets are $20 per person, and can be purchased at bit.ly/cannabrew.
“With the Lompoc and Santa Barbara County cannabis industry rapidly expanding, ‘CannaBrew’ gives companies, and new faces in this unique space, the opportunity to network in a fun and engaging way as a means to provide support, connectivity, create personal and business relationships, engage in local interaction and provide an additional platform to address issues impacting the local cannabis industry,” read a portion of a statement from the Lompoc Valley Cannabis Association announcing the event.
In addition to serving as a social gathering, the Lompoc Valley Cannabis Association also plans to use the event to announce new developments within the organization, as a membership drive, and to initiate elections for the organization’s board of directors.
For more information on the Lompoc Valley Cannabis Association, visit https://lvca.wildapricot.org/.