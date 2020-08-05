County Lines: Minor injury reported in 3-vehicle collision near Hwy 101, Donovan Road

SANTA MARIA
Minor injury reported in 3-vehicle collision near Hwy 101, Donovan Road
One person received minor injuries in a three-vehicle collision that resulted in a rollover near Donovan Road and Highway 101, temporarily slowing traffic entering the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. along the northbound Donovan Road on-ramp, when a red Chevy S-10 pickup truck entering the freeway collided with two other vehicles, including a white Dodge Ram truck, according to the CHP.
The collision caused the S-10 to land on its side in the right-hand lane of the on-ramp, while the Ram came to rest in the left-hand lane. The other vehicle wasn't immediately identified.
A possible injury was reported inside the S-10, according to the CHP incident website.
Santa Maria Police and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office were contacted for assistance.
SANTA MARIA VALLEY
Chamber of Commerce asks businesses to share COVID-19 impacts
Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce is asking local businesses to share how COVID-19 is affecting them in the August monthly survey.
Once a month, a brief survey is sent out to gather information on the effects of COVID-19 on local business as well as the needs of the business community and the confidence businesses have in the local economy.
Some of the results from the July business impact survey, released July 22, showed three-fourths of the businesses responding reported drop in revenue of 25% or more in the previous 30 days.
In addition, 65% of survey respondents said the cost of mitigation measures had the biggest impact on their businesses, the chamber said in a summary of the results.
“Despite the disruptions and negative impacts the pandemic is causing our business community, businesses are optimistic,” Glenn Morris, president and CEO of the chamber said in the summary.
“More than half of the survey respondents reported they are doing OK and expect business to improve in the next six months,” he continued. “At the same time, they remain cautious about the broader economy, with nearly three-quarters admitting they are unsure what the health of our regional economy will be going forward.”
Morris urged business owners to fill out the August survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/COVID19-August2020.
It’s available in Spanish at www.surveymonkey.com/r/COVID19-Agosto2020.
If a business has specific needs, owners can fill out the Business Assistance Form at http://santamaria.com/business-assistance-form to be contacted by someone from the chamber.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Buellton Library to host writers workshop featuring author Sara Gran
The Buellton Library will host a virtual writers workshop from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, featuring guest speaker and New York novelist Sara Gran. The live workshop is free to attend and will be held online.
Gran, who has authored several books that include "Come Closer," "Dope" and the Claire Dewitt series, will facilitate an in-depth discussion on the writing process.
Topics to be covered include character formation, story outlining, creation of daily writing schedule and best use of writing aids and tools.
Registration is not required. Join the workshop via computer, smartphone or tablet at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/827795709
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!