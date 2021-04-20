SANTA MARIA
Milkweed planting kit offered as Earth Day gift
Santa Maria Natural History Museum will celebrate Earth Day by handing out free native milkweed planting kits to area residents in an effort to save the declining monarch butterfly population, a museum spokeswoman said.
Every fall, monarch butterflies migrate down from the north to spend the winter in warmer areas like the Central Coast before heading north again in the spring, but in recent years their numbers have plunged tremendously.
The butterflies need milkweed to survive, so the Natural History Museum is giving residents the opportunity to plant it in their backyards and help keep the monarchs from becoming extinct.
Kits can be picked up between noon and 4 p.m. in the Native Garden at the Natural History Museum, 412 S. McClelland St.
The museum also has set up a display on monarch butterflies in the Santa Maria Public Library across the street, where it can be viewed through April, the spokeswoman said.
She added the museum plans to reopen its indoor exhibits as soon as possible.
Teachers and their students who have visited the museum recently are also receiving thank-you gifts this month.
Gifts consist of a coffee gift card, a native milkweed planting kit, Earth Day Nature Journals in English and Spanish for students and other small items as well as a thank-you poem for teachers.
The community-sourced poem “This is Our Dream” by Kwame Alexander has a special line thanking teachers. It can be read and heard, along with a 7-minute interview, by searching online for “Kwame Alexander Crowd Sourced poem,” the spokeswoman said.
For more information about the museum, visit www.smnaturalhistory.org, call 805-614-0806 or email Naturalhistory412.santamaria@gmail.com
LOMPOC
Registered gang member arrested after alleged attack on 12-year-old
A Lompoc man and registered gang member was arrested on suspicion of gun charges Sunday after a 12-year-old was allegedly assaulted in an unprovoked attack.
Pablo Torres, 19, was arrested shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the 700 block alley of North E and F streets after the assault in which two Hispanic males, including one holding a rifle, attacked the juvenile, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Scott Morgan. Torres was on parole at the time of the incident, he said.
Torres' truck was allegedly spotted fleeing the area of the assault, which was not disclosed, and was later seen speeding in an alley he frequents.
Police located the parked truck moments later and spotted Torres nearby. The suspect fled but was apprehended minutes later, according to Morgan. A search of the truck revealed a loaded rifle with a pistol grip.
Torres was arrested on suspicion of illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition, illegal possession of a short-barreled rifle, obstruction and a parole violation, according to Morgan. Torres' parole also was revoked.
LOMPOC
City resumes mailing out utility bills
Lompoc's Utility Billing Division has resumed mailing out bills to city residents and businesses, a city spokeswoman announced Thursday.
Customers should expect to receive their paper bills in the coming weeks.
Due to lengthier billing cycles, the city has reduced electric and water charges for customers using the lowest tier rate rather than the typical three-tier rate used to calculate electricity and water usage bills, the spokeswoman said.
Utility payments can be made via phone by calling 805-875-8255 or 805-875-8259.
Online billing is not yet active, but customers will be alerted when available, the spokeswoman said.
Payments also are being accepted via the drop box in the parking lot near the entrance to City Hall, and by mail.
Customers who would like to start or stop utility service can email utilityconnections@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
Due to the pandemic, there are currently no penalties for late utility bill payments and no utility disconnections.