ORCUTT
Merced man arrested after police locate stolen catalytic converters
A Merced man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of possessing stolen catalytic converters following a foot pursuit with Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies in Orcutt, according to a spokesman.
Santa Maria Police patrol units were dispatched to the 900 block of Diamond Drive shortly before 3:30 a.m. in response to a person who called 911 to report "tinkering sounds" coming from outside and saw two people stealing a catalytic converter, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Lt. Rob Minter.
Minutes later, after receiving information about the call, Minter said sheriff's deputies noticed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle several streets away, in the 700 block of Spencer Drive.
Just prior to being stopped, the suspects parked their vehicle and fled the area on foot, according to Minter.
After a perimeter was established and with assistance from the California Highway Patrol, deputies located and arrested 31-year-old Xiong Vue on Cherry Avenue. The other suspect was not apprehended or identified.
Deputies observed several catalytic converters in the backseat and after a search, they also located a car jack and other tools, according to Minter.
Vue was booked into Santa Barbara County Main Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property and being under the influence of a controlled substance. His bail was listed at $20,000.
CENTRAL COAST
Heat record tied in Santa Maria, surpassed in Lompoc on Tuesday
Hot weather that baked the Central Coast on Tuesday was enough to set a record in Lompoc and tie one in Santa Maria, but no records fell Wednesday in Santa Barbara County, said John Lindsey, meteorologist for Pacific Gas and Electric Co.
Lompoc’s temperature at the airport peaked at 82 degrees Tuesday, which exceeded the old 80-degree record for that date set in 1986, Lindsey said.
The high Tuesday at the Santa Maria Public Airport reached 86 degrees, which tied the record for the date set in 1926.
Cal Poly also set a record for the date when the temperature there peaked at 88 degrees, eclipsing the old 83-degree record set in 1931.
Although the potential existed for more records to fall Wednesday, that didn’t happen in Santa Barbara County as cooler air flowed in from the ocean.
Lindsey said the only record that was set Wednesday was at the Paso Robles Municipal Airport, where the temperature hit 90 degrees, which might be considered a cool day there in the summer.
But it blew away the old March 22 record of 82 degrees set in 1953.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
County reports nine COVID-19 deaths, more cases of BA.2 strain
Nine more San Luis Obispo County residents have died from COVID-19 in the past week, even as hospitalizations from the virus continue to decline, the SLO County Public Health Department said Wednesday.
Hometowns for the nine who died were not provided, nor whether they had underlying health conditions, but their ages ranged from the 60s to the 90s, the department said.
Two residents were in the hospital for severe COVID-19 infections, the lowest number since July 2021 and down from 67 at the peak of the recent surge. The number does not include those who have COVID-19 but are primarily receiving care for another condition.
Since last week’s report, 237 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in SLO County, with the 14-day average holding steady at 27, the same as a week ago and down from 135 one month ago. Case counts do not include at-home or rapid antigen tests.
But state and local laboratories identified additional SLO County cases of the omicron variant’s BA.2 strain, which seems to spread more easily and is quickly becoming the dominant strain nationwide, a Public Health Department spokeswoman said. Officials estimate BA.2 now accounts for about 40% of COVID-19 cases in SLO County, similar to the rate seen across California.
“It is likely that BA.2 will become the dominant strain here in SLO County, but it is not yet clear if that will lead to a plateau or a surge in cases,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, county health officer.
“So far, while we have seen the proportion of BA.2 increase locally, we have not yet seen an associated increase in severe illness or hospitalizations,” she said.
For more information on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19; call the recorded Public Health Information Line at 805-788-2903; or call 805-781-5500 for direct assistance from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
SpaceX to launch NRO spy satellite from Vandenberg in April
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a National Reconnaissance Office spy satellite is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base no earlier than April 15, according to the NRO.
The agency in February successfully launched the NROL-87 mission from Vandenberg's Western Range to place what the National Reconnaissance Office called a “national security” payload into polar orbit. SpaceX's reusable two-stage rocket booster then safely landed at Vandenberg's Landing Zone 4.
An exact date and launch window in April have yet to be announced for the upcoming NROL-85 mission.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Local Dutch Bros. coffee locations serve up goodwill
Locals are invited to support an important cause Friday by purchasing Dutch Bros. drink products at store locations in Lompoc and Santa Maria to benefit CASA of Santa Barbara County.
Both stores will donate $1 from every drink sold on March 25 to the nonprofit whose mission is to assure a safe, permanent and nurturing home to abused and/or neglected children. CASA — Court Appointed Special — also assigns a highly trained volunteer to advocate for children in the court system.
According to Nicole Birmingham, operator of Dutch Bros. Lompoc, the organization is an important asset to the community.
“We’re thankful for everything they do and can’t wait to partner with our customers to support their mission on Friday,” she said.
Drinks available for purchase and eligible for donation include specialty coffees, smoothies, teas, freezes and lemonade.
Participating Dutch Bros. stores are located at 1760 N. Broadway, Santa Maria, and 812 North H St., Lompoc.