SANTA MARIA
Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety coordinates spring break excursions
The city of Santa Maria will host three free excursions for local teens over spring break.
The Santa Maria Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety put together the trips for students in grades 7 through 12 during the school districts' spring break. The trips are all to San Luis Obispo and include a free meal. Transportation will also be provided from the Abel Maldonado Community Center, 600 S. McClelland St.
The first trip will be from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 16 and will include rock climbing lessons at The Pad gymnasium. On April 19, teens will get a chance to attend a Cal Poly baseball game versus Stanford. The trip is scheduled from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. The last trip will be to an escape room and the Downtown SLO Farmers Market from 2:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 21.
Space is limited for all three excursions, and registration is required at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA MARIA
American Legion sponsors two Righetti students for Boys State
Two Righetti High School students will serve as delegates at the 2022 American Legion California Boys State, a leadership and citizenship program focused on exploring the mechanics of American government and politics.
Juniors Brian Monighetti and Gavin Flick will attend the 84th session of California Boys State, heading to Cal State Sacramento from June 18 to 25.
There, they will get an opportunity to see the process of state government in action at the California State Assembly, according to Julie Utterback, Righetti counselor.
"After being selected as a delegate for this year's Boys State, I realized how honorable it is to not only represent Righetti but also represent the community as a whole," Monighetti said. "I would just like to show appreciation to my parents for pushing me to strive for excellence and never giving up, no matter how daunting something may be."
Both boys are sponsored by American Legion Orcutt Post 534, which also sponsored junior Ty Hernandez as an alternate.
"I am so honored to have been chosen as a delegate for Boys State 2022," Flick said. "I am very excited to get to experience this event with other delegates in the area."
The Boys State program is open to male high school students who have successfully completed their junior year. Students who are interested in participating work with their school counselors to find sponsorships.
"This is a great opportunity for our students to gain valuable leadership skills. I cannot wait to see how they put those skills into action during senior year," said counselor Eric Blanco.
To find out more about the Boys State program, visit www.boysstatecalifornia.org.
SANTA MARIA
Kite Festival returning to Rotary Centennial Park on April 16
Central Coast residents of all ages will send hundreds of kites into the Santa Maria sky for the annual Free Family Kite Festival, returning for the first time since 2019.
Starting at noon April 16, the festival will feature professional kite-flying demonstrations and contests, food, vendors and music at Rotary Centennial Park, 2625 S. College Drive.
Organizers expect there to be over 2,000 people in attendance for the event hosted by the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum, the Santa Maria Public Airport, People for Leisure and Youth Inc., and the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.
Children over the age of 5 will get to chase after kite tails and try their luck at the Running of the Bols race, during which constants strapped to parachute-like kites race each other.
Children also will be able to pick up a Blowin' in the Wind activity bag, which includes supplies to build wind chimes and a wind catcher, among other crafts.
Ambassadors from the American Kitefliers Association will be present to help families and ensure smooth flying. There will also be a "kite hospital" for quick repairs.
Located at 705 S. McClelland St., the Discovery Museum features 13,000 square feet of hands-on exhibits, weekly programs and special events.
There is still room for more vendors. Those interested can visit www.santamariaatplay.org to complete an online application.
For more information, visit www.smvdiscoverymuseum.org or call 805-928-8414.
LOMPOC
Spring carnival at Ryon Park kicks off today
Paul Maurer Shows spring carnival at Lompoc's Ryon Memorial Park kicks off at 5 p.m. today and runs through Sunday, featuring rides, games and carnival food concessions.
The event is separate from Lompoc's annual Flower Festival which is hosted by the Lompoc Valley Festival Association and slated for May 6 to 8.
Entrance to the spring carnival is free and open to the public, while ride tickets and wristbands for unlimited rides will be available for purchase.
Ride wristbands can be purchased for $30 until 5 p.m. today at the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Office, 125 W. Walnut Ave., according to the event announcement. Wristbands also can be purchased for $40 on-site during the event.
Individual ride tickets are $1 each or 24 tickets for $20. Kiddie rides require three tickets, family rides cost four tickets, and special rides are five tickets.
The hours of operation are as follows: 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday; and 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
Attendees experiencing COVID-19-related symptoms, including cough, runny nose, fever and muscle pain, are asked to avoid entering the event. Hand washing and reasonable social contact measures are suggested by the event host.
The carnival is presented by traveling amusement company Paul Maurer Shows of Huntington Beach which produces and supports more than 90 events each year throughout the western United States, according to the company's website.
Ryon Park is located at 800 W. Ocean Ave. in Lompoc.