County Lines: Marian uses $2M gift for technology, medical equipment endowment

SANTA MARIA
Marian uses $2M gift for technology, medical equipment endowment
A recent $2 million donation to the Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation has led to the creation of an endowment fund that will help the hospital acquire advanced technology and medical equipment, hospital officials announced Monday.
The Advanced Technology and Innovation Endowment Fund, approved by the hospital foundation board, was made possible by a generous donor who wished to remain anonymous, hospital spokeswoman Sara San Juan said.
Members of the public are encouraged to donate to the fund, which grows over the years as it receives continual donations.
Marian Regional President and CEO Sue Andersen said the gift comes at a time of crucial need for health care the community, when rapid response to illness can make all the difference.
“The health care of all community members is essential and the anonymous benefactor’s intention to support the advancement of Marian’s medical technology for current and future generations makes this gift truly transformative,” Andersen said.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County confirms 2 COVID-19 deaths in Santa Maria, 2 in Santa Barbara
Over the past two days, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has confirmed two additional COVID-19 deaths in Santa Maria and two COVID-19 deaths in Santa Barbara, bringing the county to 81 total deaths as a result of the virus.
The deaths of two individuals in Santa Maria and one in Santa Barbara were reported Monday, with an additional death in Santa Barbara reported Tuesday.
Of the two individuals from Santa Maria, one was between the ages of 30 and 49 and the other was over the age of 70, according to the county Public Health Department. Both had underlying health conditions.
The individual from Santa Barbara, whose death was announced Monday, was over the age of 70, had underlying health conditions and was residing in a congregate living facility, which is categorized differently than a skilled nursing facility, according to the department.
The second death in Santa Barbara, reported Tuesday, was an individual between the ages of 50 and 69 with underlying health conditions who also resided in a congregate living facility.
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department did not clarify whether the two Santa Barbara deaths were associated with the same congregate living facility.
Santa Maria continues to hold the highest COVID-19 death count with 42 recorded deaths as of Tuesday.
The city of Santa Barbara holds the second-highest number of deaths with 10 confirmed as of Tuesday.
Over the Aug. 15-16 weekend, 107 additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed, with 76 cases confirmed Monday. In total, 278 cases remain active out of 7,454 cases confirmed thus far, according to county data.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Highway 1 closure near Lompoc expected for bridge work
A 12-hour closure of Highway 1 at Salsipuedes Creek Bridge near Lompoc is planned from 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25.
The highway will be closed to through traffic between Highway 101 in Las Cruces and State Route 246 near Lompoc to allow concrete for the new bridge deck to properly cure, according to a Caltrans spokesman.
Motorists traveling in both directions will be detoured to State Route 246, the spokesman said, adding that both southbound and northbound Highway 1 will remain open only to local traffic from State Route 1 in Lompoc to Santa Rosa Road and from Highway 101 to Jalama Road.
CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria is the contractor for the $5 million project, which also includes a retaining wall and fish passage.
Completion of the project is expected by winter of 2021.
Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.
For more information on the bridge project and for traffic updates on other county projects, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3237, or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
