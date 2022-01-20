SANTA MARIA
Man shot in torso near Colebrook, Barrington drives
A man sustained a gunshot injury to the torso Wednesday in a shooting that occurred near West Colebrook and Barrington drives, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of West Colebrook Drive for a shooting reported at about 11:30 p.m. and located a Hispanic male with a gunshot wound.
The man, who was not identified, was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center and eventually flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. The victim's current status was not provided.
There is no suspect information at this time, but Santa Maria detectives are asking for any witnesses to contact them at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.
Emergency responders also included a Santa Maria Fire Department engine and battalion commander, and an American Medical Response ambulance.
SANTA MARIA
Monthlong construction at North Broadway, West Chapel to commence Tuesday
The Santa Maria Public Works Department will jump-start a road construction project next week at North Broadway (Highway 135) and Main Street (Highway 166), with completion expected at the end of February.
Crews will begin work Tuesday on the project, which will extend the southbound Broadway left-turn lane and close the median gap at West Chapel Street with the goal of minimizing traffic collisions and delays along Broadway.
As a result, left turns from North Broadway onto West Chapel and vice-versa will no longer be possible.
According to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp, drivers should expect delays as construction will require intermittent traffic lane closures in both directions. However, at least one lane will remain open in both directions, and sidewalks will be open for pedestrians.
"Temporary traffic control will be in place to guide drivers and pedestrians safely around the work zone," van de Kamp said. "City staff strongly recommends that the traveling public use alternate routes whenever possible, exercise caution, obey all temporary construction signs and reduce driving speeds in construction areas."
Certain parking spaces on both sides of Broadway will also be temporarily closed in the work area.
The project is weather-dependent and may be delayed in the case of inclement conditions, van de Kamp said.
Questions regarding the project may be directed to the Public Works Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 1958.
SANTA MARIA
Teens invited to pop-up events at Edwards, Newlove community centers
The city of Santa Maria will host weekly pop-up activities during the month of February at the Newlove Community Building and Edwards Community Center for teens in grades 7 to 12.
Pop Up at Newlove programming will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursdays, beginning with a cornhole competition on Feb. 3, a water bottle rocket experiment on Feb. 10, planter pot painting on Feb. 17 and a canvas painting activity on Feb. 24.
Pop-ups at Edwards Community Center, known as Pop Up on Panther Drive, will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, beginning Jan. 25 and lasting until Feb. 22. Teens can access open gym basketball, art supplies, games, and a supervised lounge area for socializing and studying.
No preregistration is required to participate in any of the weekly activities.
The programming is hosted by the Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety, which provides safe, healthy programming in partnership with the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department to divert teens from involvement in criminal activity.
Edwards Community Center is located at 809 Panther Drive, and the Newlove Community Building is located at 1619 S. Thornburg St.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.