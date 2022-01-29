SANTA MARIA
Man pleads not guilty to murder charges in alleged gang-related shooting death
A Santa Maria man and alleged member of the city's West Park gang pleaded not guilty Friday to murder charges in connection to the May 2021 shooting death of a rival near Lincoln and Mill streets, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.
Alfredo Alaniz Jr. appeared for an arraignment before Superior Judge Henry Elias via Zoom to enter his plea to the charge of murder, according to Deputy District Attorney Jordan Lockey.
Additionally, Alaniz denied four special allegations, including that he used a firearm to commit a felony, caused great bodily injury with a gun, participated in a criminal street gang and committed the shooting for the benefit of a gang.
Alaniz made his first appearance in the case on July 23, 2021, but did not enter a plea.
The shooting was reported shortly after 2 a.m. on May 16, 2021, near the intersection, where Santa Maria Police located 19-year-old Mario Angel Merino Gonzalez with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lt. Terry Flaa.
Through an investigation that included search warrants at physical locations and social media, interviews with witnesses and family members and reviewing surveillance footage, detectives identified Alaniz as the alleged shooter.
Moments before the shooting, Alaniz, also known as "Lil Psyko," was with three other West Park members when they encountered Gonzalez, who identified himself as a member of Guadalupe's 11th Street gang, according to an arrest warrant declaration filed by Santa Maria Police Officer Ryan Preast on June 30. The other West Park members weren't identified.
Alaniz fled to Las Vegas, where he was tracked and arrested without incident on June 30.
His next court appearance is set for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 24 in Department 1 of Superior Court in Santa Maria.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
8 jail inmates test positive for COVID-19
Eight Santa Barbara County jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that started last month at the Main Jail, and Sunday at the Northern Branch Jail, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman on Friday.
The infected inmates include three who tested positive at the Main Jail located at 4436 Calle Real in Santa Barbara and five at the Northern Branch Jail located at 2301 Black Road in Santa Maria, according to Raquel Zick.
The inmates tested positive after the Sheriff's Office's last updates on the outbreak Jan. 26 and Jan. 27, Zick said.
The Main Jail outbreak, which began on Dec. 8, has infected a total of 252 inmates and includes 37 active infections. A total of 211 inmates have recovered and four were released, Zick added.
No inmates are currently hospitalized as a result of the outbreak at either jail. At the Main Jail, 48 inmates reported symptoms, 203 reported experiencing no symptoms and one inmate declined to answer, according to Zick.
Jail staff have administered more than 780 inmate vaccinations, including many through the American Rescue Plan Act that provides $20 to inmates' commissary accounts for full vaccinations and $10 for a booster shot, Zick added.
SANTA MARIA
Parks Edge Apartment project under review by city's Planning Division
The Parks Edge Apartments project has entered the next phase of planning after public comments closed Jan. 17.
Located next to Maramonte Park, the complex would include eight buildings with 140 residential units, of which 12 would be designated for very-low income housing, on nearly 7.5 acres.
The complex also would feature a pool and clubhouse, as well as commercial space, including room for a drive-thru restaurant. The trail connecting the park to Santa Maria Way will remain once the project is complete.
“There is community demand for low-income housing,” said Cody Graybehl, associate planner for Santa Maria. “The city supports projects to increase the supply of affordable housing for low- to moderate-income persons.”
After a review by the city’s Planning Division, the project will appear before the Planning Commission for final approval.
SANTA MARIA
Public Library to host a low vision workshop
The Santa Maria Public Library will host a free low vision workshop for adults from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 5 in Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St.
Library staff will present information about library materials available to those living with low vision. Topics will include large print materials, audiobooks, ebooks and talking books, among others.
Library staff will conclude the workshop with a tour. Space is limited and registration is required.
Also returning to the library is the Zip program.
The program allows library patrons to request books and audiobooks that are not regularly available, and have the material delivered to their home, free of charge. Once finished, a patron can return the material to any library branch and select another Zip book.
To register for the low vision workshop or order a Zip book, visit the library’s website or call the library information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8652.