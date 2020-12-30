County Lines: Man pleads not guilty to murder charge in shooting

SANTA MARIA
Man pleads not guilty to murder charge in shooting
A Santa Maria man pleaded not guilty Thursday to the Dec. 18 shooting death of 20-year-old Kevin Nunez-Escamilla on West Donovan Road.
Jesus Juarez Garcilazo, 19, appeared for an arraignment at Superior Court in Santa Maria, where he pleaded not guilty to a murder charge, according to court records.
Additionally, Garcilazo denied an enhancement of using a firearm to commit great bodily injury.
Santa Maria Police officers responded to a report of shots heard in the 800 block of West Donovan Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. Dec. 18, according to Lt. Jesse Silva.
Upon arriving, officers located Nunez-Escamilla, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
Four days later, on Dec. 22, Santa Maria Police detectives and members of the Special Enforcement Bureau, with assistance from the Tulare County Sheriff's Office, located and arrested Garcilazo on a warrant in the 700 block of Laurel Avenue in the town of Lindsay, approximately 200 miles northeast of Santa Maria.
Garcilazo is scheduled for a preliminary hearing setting at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 11 at Superior Court in Santa Maria.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
4 County Jail employees, 1 inmate test positive for COVID-19
Four Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office employees, including three custody deputies, and one inmate have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman on Monday.
The first custody deputy, who last worked on Dec. 22, tested for the coronavirus on the same day, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick, while the second and third custody deputies both tested on Dec. 24.
All three custody deputies' tests came back positive on Dec. 26, and all three were asymptomatic, according to Zick, who added the deputies were tested as part of ongoing employee surveillance.
A non-sworn sheriff's staff member who last worked on Dec. 23 began experiencing coronavirus symptoms three days later and took a test on Dec. 26. The test came back positive for the virus on Monday, according to Zick.
All four sheriff's employees consistently wore masks while at work, according to Zick.
The total number Sheriff's Office employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus is 75, with 55 having recovered and returned to work.
An inmate at the Main Jail, who is housed in the intake quarantine area, took a test for the coronavirus on Dec. 23 and was confirmed positive on Dec. 25, according to Zick.
All six inmates who tested positive are being housed in negative air pressure areas that are separate from the general population and are consistently monitored by medical staff, according to Zick
A total of 95 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus, including 77 who contracted the virus from within the jail and 18 who tested positive upon intake.
SOLVANG
City offers Christmas tree pickup after canceling tree burn
With the cancellation of Solvang's annual Christmas tree burn at Old Mission Santa Inés due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city will offer curbside pickup services for the disposal of Christmas trees.
Residents are being asked to remove all ornaments, tinsel and base, and to leave trees by the curb for Waste Management to collect during the week of Jan. 4.
Solvang City Manager Xenia Bradford explained that despite COVID-19, the city had considered all options to hold the tree burn — Solvang's long-standing tradition.
"However, due to concern of creating an unintended gathering due to COVID-19 and logistical considerations, the city will not be holding a tree burn this year," Bradford said. "The city thanks the mission for historically allowing the city to hold the tree burn on their property, and respectfully asks that trees should not be dropped off at the mission."
