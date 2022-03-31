SANTA MARIA
Man pleads not guilty to firearms charges after gang shooting injures pregnant woman
A Santa Maria man pleaded not guilty to firearms charges last week after a 32-year-old pregnant woman was injured in a shooting between rival gangs near West Fesler Street and North Benwiley Avenue on March 12, according to records.
Irvin Yair Gabino-Perez, 18, of Santa Maria pleaded not guilty to two felony charges, including carrying a loaded firearm as the nonregistered owner and carrying a concealed firearm, after he was arraigned before Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Harry Elias on March 24.
Gabino-Perez is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing setting before Judge Patricia Kelly at 8:30 a.m. April 6 in Department 6 of Superior Court in Santa Maria.
Gabino-Perez was initially arrested by detectives March 22 following an investigation into the shooting that injured the pregnant woman on March 12, according to Santa Maria Police.
Santa Maria Police officials said the incident was reported at 8 p.m. when a man and his pregnant wife heard a single gunshot while stopped at an intersection nearby.
The pregnant woman, who was not identified, was struck by gunfire, then transported to a nearby hospital by her husband for treatment. The woman and her unborn child were both expected to recover from the injury, according to Santa Maria Police.
While the shooting was gang-related, Santa Maria Police officials said the woman and her husband have no known gang affiliation.
Detectives later determined that Gabino-Perez was involved in the shooting, and he was arrested on a warrant at 5 p.m. in the 4200 block of California Boulevard without incident, logs show.
Police officials believe more people are involved in the shooting and are asking anyone who may have information to contact Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon at 805-928-3781, ext. 2164.
LOMPOC
18-year-old man arrested in connection to North H Street shooting death
An 18-year-old Lompoc man was arrested Wednesday after an investigation into the shooting death of a 37-year-old resident on North H Street in February, according to police officials.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of North H Street shortly before 1 a.m. Feb. 19 and located Maurilio DeLaCruz, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Sergio Arias.
Police and paramedics provided medical aid to DeLaCruz, who was transported to a local trauma center where he later died.
Through an investigation, detectives identified Jorge Tafoya Jr. as a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest, according to officials.
Officials said detectives located Tafoya Jr. at a residence in the 1300 block of West Pine Avenue and he was taken into custody after negotiating a peaceful surrender.
Tafoya Jr. was booked into Lompoc Jail on suspicion of murder. A bail amount wasn't listed.
SANTA MARIA
Table tennis, indoor pickleball offered at Elwin Mussell Center
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is organizing Active Living programs at the Elwin Mussell Center during April that include table tennis, indoor pickleball and mah-jongg.
Table tennis and indoor pickleball will provide players of all levels the opportunity for challenging play, skill development and engaging fitness, according to a city spokesperson.
Table tennis will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays starting April 5. Indoor pickleball will begin after April 1 and run from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursdays. Loaner equipment will be provided.
Mah-jongg, a Chinese rummy-like game played with tiles instead of cards, is great for the brain, full of strategy and skill, according to the spokesperson. The free program will be held from noon to 4 p.m. every Friday and on the first and third Wednesday of the month at the same time.
Located at 510 E. Park Ave., the Elwin Mussell Center provides programs for adults 50 years and older, both working and retired. An online calendar of programs can be found at www.smvscc.org/calendar.
Questions may be directed to the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.