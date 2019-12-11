SANTA MARIA
Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder after shooting on North Palisade Drive
A Santa Maria man arrested in the Dec. 2 shooting on North Palisade Drive pleaded not guilty to felony charges last week in Superior Court.
Alberto Fidel Reyes, 38, made his first court appearance before Judge Gustavo Lavayen on Friday, pleading not guilty to attempted murder and assault on a person with a semiautomatic firearm, according to court records.
Additionally, Reyes denied five enhancements including causing great bodily injury and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Reyes is accused of shooting an adult male victim multiple times at approximately 3 p.m. Dec. 2 in the 600 block of North Palisade Drive.
The victim was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and was last listed in stable condition, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Reyes was located and arrested without incident by Santa Maria Police officers conducting a traffic stop in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue on Dec. 4.
He remains in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail with a bail amount set at $2,050,000.
Reyes is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 16 in Department 7 at the Superior Court in Santa Maria.
LOMPOC
Carla Pacia named Lompoc Valley Medical Center district employee of the year
Carla Pacia, a central supply and operating room technician, was recently announced as the Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s district employee of the year.
LVMC CEO Steve Popkin recognized Pacia during the hospital’s annual holiday celebration for staff.
Pacia was a registered nurse in her native Philippines, and plans to get her licensing for California, according to an LVMC spokeswoman. She also recently earned an associate degree from Santa Barbara City College as a medical coding specialist.
Pacia was chosen as the district’s top employee from the 2019 list of employee of the quarter winners.
Those winners include Registered Nurse Sonia Brown, Registered Nurse Paige Bradshaw, Pharmacist Matthew Church, Registered Nurse Brenda Damasco, Comprehensive Care Center Food Services Production Supervisor David Robles, Administration/Medical Staff Services Executive Assistant Elizabeth Burk, North H Center Facilities Engineer Fredy Dubon and CCC Physical Therapy Aide Markela Cruz.
SANTA MARIA
Library to screen 'Green Book' on Monday
The Santa Maria Public Library will screen the 2018 movie “Green Book,” rated PG-13, on Monday, Dec. 16.
The screening — which will take place in Shepard Hall at 3 p.m. — is free and no tickets are required.
In the film, a working-class Italian-American bouncer (Viggo Mortensen) becomes the driver of an African-American classical pianist (Mahershala Ali) on a tour of venues through the American South of the 1960s.
Seating is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Freshly popped popcorn will also be served free of charge.
The library is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.
The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
For more information, contact the library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.