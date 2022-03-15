SANTA MARIA
Man killed in shooting at 7-Eleven on South Broadway
A man was killed Sunday evening after sustaining a shooting injury at the 7-Eleven store on South Broadway in Santa Maria, according to police officials.
Officers responded to the store in the 1900 block of South Broadway where dispatchers received reports that there was a shooting victim in the parking lot shortly after 9 p.m., according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon.
Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who sustained fatal shooting injuries. Police have not identified the victim and have withheld his identity until family can be first notified, according to Magallon.
Detectives and Crime Lab technicians are investigating the incident. Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information to contact them at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Man driving wrong way on Hwy 101 near Los Alamos arrested on DUI charges
An Oxnard man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Sunday after he drove the wrong way on Highway 101, near Los Alamos, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Dispatchers from the San Luis Obispo Communications Center received a 911 call shortly after 2 a.m. regarding a person traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 101, north of Los Alamos, according to the CHP.
Officers who arrived on scene observed the driver, identified as Guadalupe Guevara Torres, just north of Solomon Road, although he managed to turn around and began traveling the correct direction in the southbound lane.
Patrol units caught up with Torres, who was stopped on the right shoulder of Highway 101 just south of Alisos Canyon Road, according to the CHP.
Officials said that after making contact with Torres, officers subsequently arrested him on suspicion of DUI and driving the wrong way.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County Jail resumes in-person jail visitations suspended since 2021
In-person visitations have resumed on a limited basis at the Santa Barbara County Jail after they were suspended in September 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a spokeswoman.
Visitations were reinstated Monday after the jail staff received support from Wellpath and Public Health officials when pandemic conditions throughout the county improved, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
New coronavirus infections across the county have continued dropping since January, from a daily case rate of 260.7 per 100,000 people on Jan. 10 to 5.3 per 100,000 people on March 7, according to data.
Staff at the jail initially suspected visitations as a measure to prevent coronavirus infections within staff and inmates, according to Zick.
Visitors are required to follow coronavirus restrictions that remain in place, including wearing a mask when entering the facility, following social distancing markets in seating areas and respecting space between other visitors.
Visitors will only get to remove their masks when using the phone, according to Zick.
Additionally, visitors will be allowed inside at hourly intervals, with visits lasting no longer than 30 minutes to allow for sanitizing before the next group.
Visitors are expected to check in at the Main Jail lobby and encouraged to do so early so that waiting lists can be fairly maintained, due to anticipated interest.
Zick said all efforts have been made to maximize visitations while also maintaining safety for visitors and inmates.
Visitation schedules have been created for the Main Jail that allow social distancing between visitors and can be found at www.sbsheriff.org, under the category of Commands and Divisions, Custody Operations, Visit an Inmate.