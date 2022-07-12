SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Man injured in vehicle collision with tree near Los Alamos
A man sustained moderate injuries after the SUV he was driving struck a tree and rolled over on Highway 101 south of Los Alamos just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Responding crews extricated the driver of the SUV in 10 minutes, and he was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, according to a Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman.
Both northbound lanes of Highway 101 were closed while fire and medical staff responded to the scene but have since reopened.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
SANTA MARIA
Public Library to host Camp Ocean
The Santa Maria Public Library is partnering with the Traveling Lantern Theatre Co. to bring Camp Ocean to the Altrusa Theater.
At 2 p.m. Thursday, the library will host an interactive fish-fact-filled voyage to the bottom of the sea. Located at 421 S. McClelland St., space will be limited by capacity.
Questions may be directed to the library's Youth Services Division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
20th annual Buellton BBQ Bonanza slated for July 30
The 20th annual Buellton BBQ Bonanza is set for Saturday, July 30, at Riverview Park and will feature live music, family-friendly activities and a free Santa Maria-style tri-tip barbecue courtesy of the city of Buellton.
Friends, families and neighbors are invited to attend and bring a dessert for sharing.
The event is slated for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Business and community organizations are welcome to participate and reserve a booth. Those interested can contact Buellton Recreation Director Kyle Abello at 805-688-1086.
Riverview Park is located at 151 Sycamore Drive in Buellton.
SANTA MARIA
City streamlines business application process
The city of Santa Maria now offers a redesigned online business license application, aimed at streamlining the process for small businesses.
The online application that can be submitted 24/7 will allow applicants to view status updates and will save multiple trips to city offices.
Under the online process, the Community Development Department will collect fees and conduct an initial review. Depending on the location and business type, the Santa Maria Fire Department may then review the application and potentially conduct a fire inspection. Lastly, it is reviewed by the Finance Department to collect the remaining fees and taxes.
The process typically takes two weeks, and licenses are valid for one year.
The application form is on the city's website www.cityofsantamaria.org/, under the business license tab in the Finance Department subsection.
Questions may be directed to the Finance Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2422.