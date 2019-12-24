County Lines: Man injured in Sunday shooting in Lompoc; Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on Hwy 154 identified as Santa Barbara man

LOMPOC
Man injured in Sunday shooting; incident marks 4th shooting over past week
A man was injured Sunday afternoon in a shooting in northern Lompoc that is under investigation by the Lompoc Police Department.
Police responded to reports of a gunshot victim in the 800 block of North G Street around 10 a.m. Sunday. An adult male with a gunshot wound was located. His injuries were nonlife-threatening, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged by the Lompoc Police Department to contact detectives at 805-736-2341.
The shooting marked the fourth in the city in a seven-day span. A teen was injured in a shooting on Dec. 16, and two separate shootings were reported on Dec. 18.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on Hwy 154 identified as Santa Barbara man
A driver who was killed Friday after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 154 south of Cachuma Lake was identified Monday as a Santa Barbara man.
Rene Martinez-Carrasco, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred just after 7 p.m. Friday on the westbound side of Highway 154 near the entrance to Circle V Ranch Camp, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
A witness said the car was seen speeding and attempting to pass other vehicles prior the crash, as reported to the California Highway Patrol.
The first fire units to arrive on scene found a single vehicle had rolled over and crashed into an oak tree, where it came to rest upside-down, said County Fire spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Rescuers determined the driver died in the crash but remained at the scene to continue extrication.
In addition to County Fire engines, Sheriff's Office deputies, CHP units, an AMR ambulance and a CalSTAR helicopter also responded to the scene, Bertucelli said.
LOMPOC
Inmate reported missing from Satellite Prison Camp
An inmate was reported missing Saturday from the federal Satellite Prison Camp in Lompoc.
The absence of Daniel Diaz, 27, was reportedly noticed by prison officials around 10:20 p.m. Saturday.
Diaz was described by prison officials as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. The U.S. Marshals Service and local law enforcement agencies were notified, and an internal investigation was initiated, according to a prison spokesperson.
Anyone with information about Diaz is encouraged by law enforcement to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 213-894-2485.
Diaz was sentenced in the Northern District of Iowa to 120 months for attempt and conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine which contained 50 grams or more of actual (pure) methamphetamine.
The Satellite Prison Camp in Lompoc is a minimum-security facility that currently houses 506 male offenders.
Additional information about the Federal Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
San Jose doctor with Lompoc ties extradited from Montana to face attempted murder charge
A San Jose doctor with ties to Lompoc Valley Medical Center was extradited from Montana to Santa Barbara County on Thursday to face charges after she allegedly attacked another woman at a Goleta bowling alley earlier this month.
Dr. Theresa Colosi returned with Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies from Whitefish, Montana, on Dec. 19 to face charges of attempted murder and attempted kidnapping, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick
Sheriff's deputies responded to the parking lot of Zodo's Bowling and Beyond at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 8, where they found a victim with severe injuries to her head and face, Zick said.
The victim was at the bowling alley as a contractor providing court ordered supervision between Colosi and her 12-year-old son.
The victim observed Colosi act suspicious while walking with her son before allegedly hitting her in the head with a metal object and fleeing the scene.
Colosi withdrew $900,000 from her bank account, gave away her belongings and chartered a private jet from the Lompoc Airport to Glacier International Airport near the city of Kalispell, Montana, using fictitious names for herself, her son and her dog, Zick said.
Whitefish detectives arrested Colosi on Dec. 10 as she tried to leave her hideout in a cab, Zick said.
After her extradition, Colosi was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on Dec. 19 with no bail amount set.
Until recently, Colosi was listed on the Lompoc Valley Medical Center's website as an orthopedic surgeon seeing patients in the hospital's North H Street facility.
Medical center spokeswoman Nora Wallace said Colosi had access to office space on a "timeshare basis" but had never used the space.