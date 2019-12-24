County Lines: Man injured in Sunday shooting in Lompoc; Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on Hwy 154 identified as Santa Barbara man

An inmate was reported missing Saturday from the federal Satellite Prison Camp in Lompoc.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The absence of Daniel Diaz, 27, was reportedly noticed by prison officials around 10:20 p.m. Saturday.

Diaz was described by prison officials as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. The U.S. Marshals Service and local law enforcement agencies were notified, and an internal investigation was initiated, according to a prison spokesperson.

Anyone with information about Diaz is encouraged by law enforcement to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 213-894-2485.

Diaz was sentenced in the Northern District of Iowa to 120 months for attempt and conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine which contained 50 grams or more of actual (pure) methamphetamine.

The Satellite Prison Camp in Lompoc is a minimum-security facility that currently houses 506 male offenders.

Additional information about the Federal Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY