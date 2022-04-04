SANTA MARIA
Man injured in shooting on South Pine Street Saturday
A man was injured in a shooting on South Pine Street on Saturday, and Santa Maria Police detectives now are seeking information from the public.
Officers were dispatched shortly after 9:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting with a victim down in the 600 block of South Pine Street, according to Sgt. Felix Diaz.
Officers located a male adult who had sustained a shooting injury. Officers then located a crime scene and began an investigation, along with Santa Maria Police detectives, according to Diaz.
Officials did not provide information on the victim, including his condition and hospital information.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crime or have information to contact the department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.
Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted to the SMPD's website.
LOMPOC
Officers issue warrants, find 'ghost gun' during graffiti investigation
A firearm referred to as a "ghost gun" was located by detectives at a residence Friday and two teenagers were arrested on gang charges after warrants were issued as part of an investigation into graffiti vandalism, according to Lompoc Police officials.
Detectives and officers from the department's Special Investigation Unit served arrest and search warrants at two residences on Friday in response to a graffiti investigation that began on March 25, according to Sgt. Vincent Magallon.
Magallon said the search warrants were conducted in the 700 block of North E Street and the 500 block of Northbrook Drive in response to the graffiti vandalism that occurred in the 400 block of North L Street.
During one of the searches, a ghost gun was found, according to Magallon.
Magallon described the ghost gun as a "privately manufactured firearm." Ghost guns lack a serial number, which makes them harder to track, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
Following the warrants, Magallon said police arrested 18-year-old Eduardo Molina and 19-year-old Silvestre Navarro on suspicion of vandalism, conspiracy and participation in a criminal street gang.
Additionally, Molina was arrested on suspicion of possessing an illegal firearm.
Both Molina and Navarro were booked into Lompoc Jail, according to Magallon. Bail amounts for Molina and Navarro weren't listed.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Santa Maria woman injured in Cuesta Grade crash that killed 1 driver
A Santa Maria woman was one of two people who sustained major injuries Sunday in a two-vehicle collision that killed a driver along Highway 101, north of San Luis Obispo, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident occurred at 9:43 a.m. when 18-year-old Justin Rodrigues, of Lemoore, was driving a 2003 Nissan 350Z southbound on Highway 101, along the Cuesta Grade, and lost control of his vehicle, according to CHP Officer Alex Banks.
Banks said the Nissan crossed into the northbound lanes of Highway 101, near Vista De La Ciudad, where it was struck by a 2019 Ford Fusion, driven by Sandra Gastelum, 54, of Santa Maria.
Rodrigues died as a result of the collision between the two vehicles, according to Banks.
Additionally, 19-year-old Kenneth Rocha, of Hanford, who was Rodrigues' passenger, sustained major injuries, Banks added.
A CHP report indicated that both drivers and the passenger were wearing their vehicles' safety equipment.
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE
Falcon 9 rocket slated for early morning launch on April 15
A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base between 5:59 and 7:25 a.m. Friday, April 15, according to the National Reconnaissance Office.
SpaceX's reusable two-stage Falcon 9 rocket will carry the NROL-85 mission — a national security spy satellite payload — into polar orbit.
The agency's last mission was successfully launched from Vandenberg in February.
For updates on the NROL-85 mission, go to nro.gov.
SANTA MARIA
Minami Community Center home to spring activities
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is coordinating weekly "Hoppin' into Spring" activities at the Minami Community Center.
Located at 600 W. Enos Drive, the center will be home to several springtime activities for kids ages 6 through 12. The various events will take place from 4 to 5 p.m.
On Wednesday, there will be a graham cracker house-building activity. Ahead of Easter, on April 13, there will be Easter egg painting. Youths will have the chance to custom-pain terra cotta planters on April 20, with supplies included, then they can mold critters out of dough on April 27.
Space is limited for these events, and registration is required. Guardians may register their youths for the programming at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.