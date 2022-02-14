SANTA MARIA
Man dies in fatal collision, car fire early Saturday
A 20-year-old Santa Maria man died early Saturday after his vehicle collided with a tree and caught fire in the area of Miller Street and Betteravia Road, according to Santa Maria Police.
Around 1 a.m., a vehicle traveling southbound on Miller Street hit the curb several times before leaving the roadway for an unknown reason and striking a city light pole and a large tree.
The vehicle burst into flames after coming to a stop on the west curb of Miller near Betteravia Road, police said. According to Sgt. Michael McGehee, Santa Maria Fire Department personnel attempted to extricate the individual from the car, but he died on scene.
The individual, a 20-year-old Hispanic male, is not being publicly identified pending notification of kin, McGehee said Monday morning.
"Officers were there quickly, but the vehicle was fully engulfed and it was basically too late. It was pretty bad," McGehee said.
A portion of Miller Street was barricaded until 7 a.m. while fire personnel extinguished the fire and cut open the car to retrieve the body, McGehee said. Also during the closure, Recreation and Parks personnel removed the tree from the roadway.
No other vehicles or individuals appeared to be involved in the collision, according to the department.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.
SANTA MARIA
Woman killed in Feb. 1 wrong-way collision ID'd by police
The Santa Maria Police Department has released the name of the woman killed in a wrong-way vehicle collision in the area of Beth Court and Alvin Avenue on Feb. 1.
Deborah Sandoval, 30, of Santa Maria collided head-on into a truck around 7 p.m. after making a turn and driving the wrong way on the road, police said. Sandoval was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a major head injury and died the following day.
The department's Traffic Bureau continues to investigate the crash.
Sandoval was "sassy, loved music and her food," according to her obituary, and was described as a loving mother to her two sons and a loving daughter, aunt, granddaughter and sister.
She is survived by her two sons, brother, four sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. She was born in Santa Maria to Diana and Fidel Sandoval.
A GoFundMe has been organized to help Sandoval's family cover funeral costs, with extra funds to be dedicated toward a college fund for her son.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Five new COVID deaths reported in county on Monday
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported five additional deaths from COVID-19 as well as 353 new cases of the illness between Saturday and Monday.
The five additional deaths were all of residents over the age of 70, and one occurred in connection with a congregate care site, according to county public health data.
Two of the decedents resided in Santa Maria, and the others resided in Santa Barbara, Lompoc and Orcutt.
County health officials have now confirmed 636 total deaths from COVID-19. Thirty-five deaths have been reported in the first two weeks of February alone.
As of Monday, 77 county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including 13 in the intensive care unit. Hospitalizations have decreased by nearly 50% since the most recent peak in late January, according to county data.
SANTA MARIA
City receives $27K grant from California Coastal Commission
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department was awarded $27,000 from the California Coastal Commission’s 2022 Whale Tail Competitive Grants Program.
With the money, the department will launch a new program called Coastal Guardians of Santa Maria. Designed to provide experiential learning opportunities for all ages, it will include family field trips, community service opportunities, STEAM projects and more.
Participants will learn how to preserve and protect the California coastline through enjoyable activities and adventures, according to a city spokesman.
A portion of the funding will be used to create an on-campus club at Fesler Junior High School, where students will meet during lunch or after school.
The California Coastal Commission is committed to protecting and enhancing California’s coast and ocean for present and future generations, according to its website.
Funding for the commission comes from the state’s Whale Tail license plate program, which began in 1998. The grants are issued with a focus on coastal and ocean education and stewardship. Projects can take place anywhere in the state.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.