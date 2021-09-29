SANTA MARIA
Man dies in 2-vehicle collision near North Railroad Avenue, West Orchard Street
Santa Maria Police officials are investigating the death of a man who was found trapped inside a vehicle following a collision Tuesday near the intersection of West Orchard Street and North Railroad Avenue.
Officers responded to a report of the two-vehicle crash shortly after 10 p.m. and, upon arrival, located an unresponsive man in one of the vehicles, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
The man, who wasn't identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. A medic also responded.
The collision is under investigation by the Santa Maria Police Department's Traffic Bureau. The area was closed off due to the investigation but has since reopened, according to SMPD officials.
No additional details were provided.
SANTA MARIA
Boys & Girls Clubs planning 'Autumn Afternoon' fundraiser
Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast will hold an “Autumn Afternoon” fundraiser at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at the Santa Maria Country Club.
A spokesman for the organization described the event as “a whimsical afternoon filled with fun, great food and local wines,” with a seasonal menu featuring prime rib.
Live and silent auctions also are planned.
Tables for eight are $1,200; tables for four are $600; couples tickets are $300; and individual tickets are $150, all available by visiting https://centralcoastkids.org/event-calendar/autumn-afternoon.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast serves kids ages 6 to 18 at 13 clubs located in Santa Maria, Guadalupe, Paso Robles, Atascadero and Shandon. The organization also operates several seasonal sports leagues for basketball and soccer.
All proceeds from the event will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs' programs and services, the spokesman said.
For more information, contact Kathryn Scott at 805-863-2842 or kathryn.scott@bgccentralcoast.org.