LOMPOC
Man dies after being set on fire in North D Street altercation with son
A Lompoc man who was set on fire during an altercation with his son on North D Street earlier this month has died, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
Officers on June 11 were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of North D Street after receiving a 911 call regarding a fight between Joe Garcia Jr., 40, and his father, Joe Garcia Sr., at approximately 3:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Jorge Magana. The officers forced their way inside after Garcia Jr. refused to open the door and spotted Garcia Sr. on fire, Magana said.
Garcia Sr. sustained third-degree burns and was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, then later to an unspecified burn center, according to Magana.
Garcia Jr. was arrested and booked into Lompoc Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, false imprisonment, criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, mayhem, elder abuse and animal cruelty. He's currently in custody at the Northern Branch Jail on Black Road, near Santa Maria. A bail amount wasn't listed.
He pleaded not guilty to all charges on June 14, court records show. Santa Barbara County Senior Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Schoenburg said she anticipates Garcia Jr. will be arraigned on new charges Monday at Superior Court in Santa Maria but declined to specify which charges.
Lompoc Sgt. Sergio Arias confirmed the death of Joe Garcia Sr. but did not specify when he died.
LOMPOC
Sale of safe-and-sane fireworks begins Tuesday
The sale of so-called safe-and-sane fireworks in Lompoc will begin Tuesday, June 28, and run through Monday, July 4 — a time frame in which members of the public may legally be in possession of and discharge the fireworks.
Only five nonprofit organizations are authorized to sell safe-and-sane fireworks daily during the hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the following locations:
- Lompoc Employee Development Association, 1009 North H St. (Planet Fitness)
- First Apostolic Church, 701 W. Central Ave. (Walmart)
- Lompoc Valley Baptist Church, 729 North H St. (Boot Barn)
- Lompoc Valley Festival Association, 1206 W. Ocean Ave. (Dollar General)
- Lompoc Valley Parks, Recreation & Pool Foundation, 1500 North H St. (Albertsons)
According to city officials, all fireworks are prohibited in Santa Barbara County outside of Lompoc city limits, except in Santa Maria and Guadalupe.
Firework usage rules will be enforced by Lompoc fire and police departments with zero tolerance for illegal fireworks, officials said, noting that violators will be cited and fined.
Minors under the age of 18 are not permitted to light fireworks or possess them without an adult present.
City ordinance dictates that fireworks must not be discharged on or over another person’s property, and may not be ignited or discharged within 10 feet of a residence, or in a public area.
The Lompoc Fire Department encourages community members igniting fireworks to be mindful of dry brush in the area and stay clear of places with dry brush.
SANTA MARIA
Library to host Chumash storytelling and craft event
The Santa Maria Public Library is hosting local Chumash elder Alan Salazar for an event filled with storytelling and crafts at 4 p.m. Monday.
Salazar will be at the library, 421 S. McClelland St., to teach patrons about the history of Chumash culture and create special crafts. Seating for the all-ages event is limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Questions may be directed to the library's Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
SANTA MARIA
City officials to host blood drive Tuesday
Santa Maria city officials will host a blood drive on Tuesday in conjunction with national nonprofit Vitalant.
Vitalant, the nation's largest independent nonprofit focused exclusively on blood services, is facing a critical shortage. In April and May alone, the organization has been able to collect 13,000 fewer donations than the year prior.
The bloodmobile will be stationed across from the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St., from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday. To sign up, call 805-542-8500 or visit www.vitalant.org, press "donate now" and enter your Zip code to find a list of blood drives in and around Santa Maria.
Vitalant has a network of about 120 donation centers across the U.S., hosting about 60,000 blood drives annually. The organization provides blood and special services to patients in about 900 hospitals across the U.S., relying on blood donations from donors.