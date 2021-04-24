LOMPOC
Man dies after being found with multiple gunshot wounds inside vehicle
A 28-year-old man died Thursday night after police discovered him with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle on West Maple Avenue in Lompoc.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the 600 block of West Maple Avenue, where they located the injured man, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Vincent Magallon.
The man, who was not identified, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.
Detectives have been conducting interviews and collecting evidence, according to Magallon.
Anyone with information, who may have witnessed the incident or who may have surveillance footage of the area is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
SANTA MARIA
Utilities Department celebrates Earth Day with free recycling bins
Santa Maria residents are invited to pick up free recycling bins at the Santa Maria Regional Landfill on Saturday in celebration of Earth Day.
In an effort to promote household recycling, and to honor the April 22 holiday, free bins in two different sizes will be available at the landfill's Recycling Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Residents can select two bins via no-contact pickup on Saturday, with an 18-gallon and 6-gallon bin option.
"Both containers are ideal for recycling paper, magazines, cans, glass and cardboard, and easily fit in a pantry or garage due to their convenient size," van de Kamp said.
Residents are encouraged to drop off recyclable materials at the Recycling Park prior to picking up their free bins.
On Sunday, patrons visiting the landfill also will be offered promotional items made from recycled materials, van de Kamp said.
The Santa Maria Regional Landfill is located at 2065 E. Main St. and is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday to Thursday.
For more information about the event, contact the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County Jail declared 'COVID-free'
The Santa Barbara County Jail is clear of COVID-19 cases after the last inmate who tested positive for the virus recovered, a spokeswoman said Friday.
The total number of coronavirus-related cases detected at the Main Jail since March 2020 remains at 335, including inmates and staff, said sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Inmates infected with the coronavirus stands at 217, with 174 having contracted the disease from inside the Main Jail and 43 who tested positive upon intake, including an inmate who later died from the virus.
Sheriff's Office staff members infected with the coronavirus remain at 118, with 117 having recovered and returned to work, according to Zick.
LOMPOC
Residents invited to comment on fiscal year Action Plan
Lompoc's Community Development Division is inviting residents to review the city's 2021-22 fiscal year Action Plan draft documents ahead of the City Council meeting on May 4, when a public hearing will take place to finalize grant spending.
The draft 2021-22 Action Plan discusses how the city will implement the Consolidated Plan during the second fiscal year, and includes a list of programs and projects that are being recommended for funding with federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds.
The council on May 4 will make final funding decisions, according to officials, that will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Block grant funds totaling $530,174 are available for recommended projects and programs during the 2021-22 fiscal year, officials said.
The draft 2021-22 Action Plan is available for a 30-day public review with a comment period open from now through Monday, May 3.
Draft documents are available for review at www.cityoflompoc.com.
The public hearing regarding the draft 2021-22 Action Plan is slated for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, at 100 Civic Center Plaza, in the Lompoc City Hall Council Chambers.
Those unable to attend the council meeting can provide public comment no later than 4:45 p.m. Monday, May 3, via email to s_haddon@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
The meeting will be broadcast on Comcast Channel 23 and via radio at KPEG 100.9 FM, and livestreamed at www.cityoflompoc.com on the Lompoc Media Center page.
Further comments can be submitted to Chanel Ovalle, community development programs manager, by email to c_ovalle@ci.lompoc.ca.us, or by mail at 100 Civic Center Plaza, Lompoc, CA 93436.