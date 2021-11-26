SANTA MARIA
Man critically injured in shooting on North Western Avenue
A man was transported to a local hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound Wednesday following a shooting that occurred on North Western Avenue in Santa Maria, according to police.
Officers were dispatched shortly before 8:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of North Western Avenue, where they located a man who sustained a gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Andy Magallon.
The shooting victim, who was not identified, was transported via ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center to receive critical treatment. His condition was not immediately available.
Santa Maria Police detectives are investigating the shooting and anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity before or after the shooting is asked to contact the department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.
Additionally, police are requesting that residents with surveillance systems check for activations around the time of the shooting, according to Magallon.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Pickup truck carrying 150 gallons of fertilizer catches fire east of Santa Maria
A pickup truck carrying 150 gallons of fertilizer caught fire Friday near the intersection of Telephone Road and Cambridge Way and spread to nearby vegetation, according to emergency scanner traffic.
The incident was reported shortly after 2 p.m. near the intersection, approximately 2 miles east of Santa Maria. Responding firefighters located an F-150 pickup truck on fire.
Several emergency units were called, including a Santa Barbara County Fire Department hazardous materials unit, two engines and a water tender; the Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol.
The truck was initially reported carrying sulfuric acid, but the chemical was later identified as a fertilizer, according to scanner traffic. The Fire Department canceled its hazardous materials response after the chemical was identified, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
As of 4 p.m., southbound Telephone Road at Prell Road was closed to traffic due to cleanup efforts, according to the CHP.
No injuries were reported.
SANTA MARIA
Rec and Parks to hold archery class at Los Flores Ranch Park
Local residents are invited to try their hand at archery during an introductory class at Los Flores Ranch Park next week under the guidance of a certified instructor.
The introductory class will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 4, and will include step-by-step instructions for beginners regarding proper technique and safety, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
The activity is open to residents age 8 and older, and registration is required beforehand at cityofsantamaria.org/register. The Recreation and Parks Department is planning additional archery classes for February, March and April, according to van de Kamp.
Participation in the class costs $20 for city residents and $24 for nonresidents. Space is limited.
Questions regarding the class may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
Los Flores Ranch Park is located at 6245 Dominion Road.
SANTA MARIA
Library offering winter crafting workshop for adults
Registration is now open for the Santa Maria Main Branch Library's winter crafting workshop for local adults taking place next Saturday.
The workshop will be held in the library's Shepard Hall from 10:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 4. Materials for three different handmade craft options will be provided.
Patrons can register for the free event online via the library’s events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling 805-925-0994, ext. 8562. Seating is limited.
The Santa Maria Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St. The branch is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
For more information about library hours and locations, visit cityofsantamaria.org/library.