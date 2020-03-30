County Lines: Man charged with shooting, murdering 18-year-old girlfriend

The Lompoc Police Department has asked that anyone with information about the case or the couple's history contact detectives at 805-736-2341.

LOMPOC

Chamber seeking input on how pandemic is affecting local businesses

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce is seeking community input, via an online survey, on how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting local business.

The Chamber is requesting that representatives of all Lompoc Valley businesses, nonprofits and organizations fill out the survey located at: https://surveynuts.com/surveys/take?id=196137&c=7443791441NDPF.

Businesses do not need to be a member of the Chamber to complete the survey, as all community input is needed and encouraged, according to staff.

"To effectively assist our community in addressing the impacts of COVID-19, we need to better understand the challenges our local businesses are facing at the ground level," said Amber Wilson, president/CEO of the Lompoc Chamber.