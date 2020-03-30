County Lines: Man charged with shooting, murdering 18-year-old girlfriend

LOMPOC
Man charged with shooting, murdering 18-year-old girlfriend
A Lompoc man who was arrested last week on suspicion of killing his girlfriend has been formally charged with murder, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Monday.
Brenden Michael Terry, 20, is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Sarah Stoffle. Terry was initially arrested by officers with the Lompoc Police Department on March 25, the day of the alleged shooting.
Terry entered a not-guilty plea during an appearance Monday in Santa Maria Superior Court. Judge Patricia Kelly set his bail at $3 million and scheduled a preliminary hearing for April 23 in Lompoc Superior Court.
The shooting allegedly occurred at a residence in the 300 block of North Y Street, according to the Lompoc Police Department, which reported that Terry and Stoffle were in a relationship.
Stoffle moved to Lompoc in mid-2019, according to police.
The shooting was the second reported homicide in Lompoc this year. A 39-year-old man was shot to death in the city on Feb. 8.
The Lompoc Police Department has asked that anyone with information about the case or the couple's history contact detectives at 805-736-2341.
LOMPOC
Chamber seeking input on how pandemic is affecting local businesses
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce is seeking community input, via an online survey, on how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting local business.
The Chamber is requesting that representatives of all Lompoc Valley businesses, nonprofits and organizations fill out the survey located at: https://surveynuts.com/surveys/take?id=196137&c=7443791441NDPF.
Businesses do not need to be a member of the Chamber to complete the survey, as all community input is needed and encouraged, according to staff.
"To effectively assist our community in addressing the impacts of COVID-19, we need to better understand the challenges our local businesses are facing at the ground level," said Amber Wilson, president/CEO of the Lompoc Chamber.
Community partners and organizations are encouraged to share the survey with other members of the Lompoc Valley business community to assist the Chamber in getting a wide range of responses.
The questions in the survey focus on a wide range of impacts. The survey includes multiple-choice questions, as well as spaces to write in unique responses.
A COVID-19 resource page developed by the Lompoc Chamber can be accessed by visiting http://bit.ly/BizResourcesCovid-19.
