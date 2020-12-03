County Lines: Man arrested on suspicion of child sex crimes after monthslong investigation

SANTA MARIA
Man arrested on suspicion of child sex crimes after monthslong investigation
A Santa Maria man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of child sex crimes following a monthslong investigation by police detectives.
Joel McClain, 30, was arrested on a warrant shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Railroad Avenue and Rancho Verde, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon.
Detectives began investigating McClain in June after receiving information that he possessed child pornography, which led to multiple search warrants that were conducted at his residence, located in the 2000 block of Fiesta Way, according to arrest records.
During the course of the investigation, detectives identified a possible child who had been sexually abused and obtained a warrant for McClain's arrest, according to Magallon.
McClain was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of a child, and possession and distribution of child pornography. His bail was set at $350,000.
Detectives are continuing their investigation and ask anyone with information to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277, or Detective Mathew Silver at ext. 1346.
LOMPOC
Driver killed in single-vehicle collision near Highway 1, Hancock Drive
A driver was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle collision near Highway 1 and Hancock Drive, north of Lompoc.
Lompoc Police responded to reports of a collision shortly after 2 p.m. near the Hancock College entrance on Highway 1, according to Sgt. Sergio Arias.
Upon arrival, police located a single vehicle, whose driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver wasn't immediately identified pending notification of family members, according to Arias.
It's not yet known if alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Protective equipment offered to child care centers in distributions Saturday
Children’s Resource and Referral of Santa Barbara County, in partnership with First 5 Santa Barbara County, will hold a Dec. 5 distribution of personal protective equipment for local child care facilities to better equip them during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of 350 licensed child care facilities will be able to receive equipment at distribution sites in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara, according to Children’s Resource and Referral Chief Operation Officer Jacqui Banta.
Supplies will include face masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectant and other essential supplies, said Banta, adding that the items are crucial for child care centers that are continuing to work hard throughout the pandemic.
“People have lost their lives, their loved ones, their jobs. Schools have been closed, many businesses and so on,” she said. “The one constant, in our community, that has certainly served as a quiet backbone to the essential workforce and inevitably to our health care systems and economy, is child care.”
The Santa Maria distribution will take place from 8 to 11 a.m. at 124 W. Carmen Lane, Suite C. In Santa Barbara, the distribution will run from 2 to 4 p.m. at 4141 State St., Suite D.
Child care facilities wishing to receive supplies must register via Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/december-5th-supply-distribution-day-in-santa-maria-santa-barbara-tickets-12794523464.
As of Wednesday afternoon, registration was available for approximately 80 more facilities.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Hartmann schedules virtual office hours
Residents of Santa Barbara County’s 3rd Supervisorial District can meet with Supervisor Joan Hartmann without leaving home during her virtual office hours in December.
Constituents will meet with Hartmann using the Zoom platform to ask questions about county governance, share ideas and learn about community projects, said a spokeswoman for Hartmann’s office.
Virtual office dates and times divided by geographic area for December are:
• Solvang — Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2 to 3 p.m.
• Los Alamos — Wednesday, Dec. 9, 3 to 4 p.m.
• Tanglewood — Wednesday, Dec. 16, 5 to 5:45 p.m.
Constituents can set up a 15-minute appointment in their geographic areas by visiting https://calendly.com/supervisorjoanhartmannvirtualofficehours.
A personal Zoom link will be emailed to meeting attendees once their appointment has been confirmed, the spokeswoman said.
For more information, call Alma Hernandez at 805-568-2192.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!