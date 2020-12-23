You have permission to edit this article.
County Lines: Man arrested on drug, firearms charges after search warrant

Saam Massoudi

Massoudi 

 Santa Maria Police Department, Contributed Photo

SANTA MARIA

Man arrested on drug, firearms charges after search warrant

A Santa Maria man was arrested on suspicion of firearm and narcotics-related charges after a police search warrant uncovered a cache of handguns and illegal guns at a residence Wednesday. 

Officers from the Santa Maria Police Special Enforcement Team, Community Service Unit and detectives served a narcotics warrant at a residence in the 1900 block of Estriga Court at 3 p.m., according to Sgt. Woody Vega. 

During the search, police reportedly located four handguns, ammunition, 8 grams of fentanyl and 10 grams of methamphetamine. 

Saam Jean Massoudi, 37, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. 

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $500,000. 

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

Three deputies, two inmates test positive for COVID-19

One Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office deputy, two custody deputies and two County Jail inmates tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said.

The new cases bring the total number of sheriff’s employees who have tested positive for the virus to 69, and 50 of those have recovered and returned to work, spokewoman Raquel Zick said.

Inmates with COVID-19 now total 94, with 77 of those contracting the disease within the jail. Of the total 68 have recovered, 19 have been released from custody and one has died, according to statistics provided by Zick.

She said the latest sheriff’s deputy to test positive last worked Dec. 16, began experiencing symptoms Dec. 18, was tested Dec. 19 and was found positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 21.

The deputy did not have contact with the public, Zick said.

One custody deputy last worked Dec. 17, became symptomatic Dec. 18 and was tested and found COVID-19 positive Wednesday, she said.

The other custody deputy last worked Dec. 18, became symptomatic Dec. 19, and was also tested and found positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Both custody deputies consistently wore masks while at work, Zick said.

The two inmates were found to be positive for COVID-19 during the intake screening process. One of the inmates came into custody Tuesday night, and the other was received Wednesday.

Both inmates are being housed in negative-air-pressure housing areas, separate from the general population, Zick said.

 

Jon A. Tobin
Obituaries

Jon A. Tobin

Jon A. Tobin left this world suddenly on Dec. 3, 2020 in San Luis Obispo at the young age of 48. He was born in Santa Maria to his loving pare…

