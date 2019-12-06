SANTA MARIA
Man arrested on attempted murder charge in North Palisade Drive shooting
A Santa Maria man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder in a Dec. 2 shooting on North Palisade Drive that left one hospitalized.
Alberto Fidel Reyes, 38, was taken into custody during a traffic stop conducted by Santa Maria Police officers in the 900 block of West Morrison Ave. around 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to a department spokesman.
Police responded to the shooting just before 3 p.m. Dec. 2 in the 600 block of North Palisade Drive, where they found an unidentified adult male who sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center. He then was airlifted by Calstar to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he remains in stable condition, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Reyes is in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail on $1 million bail.
The Santa Maria Police Department is continuing its investigation into the shooting.
LOMPOC
Family seeking support for Brice Fabing Memorial Bikes 4 Kids Drive
The organizing family of the "Brice Fabing Memorial Bikes 4 Kids Drive" is asking for the community’s help to bring in more than 100 bicycles this year for the drive, which will continue through Sunday, Dec. 15.
The drive is held in memory of Brice Fabing, a former Lompoc High School student and athlete who was killed in 2005 at age 17. Monetary donations can be dropped off at any CoastHills Credit Union branches. Donors are asked to make checks payable to “Brice Fabing Memorial Bikes 4 kids.” Donations — of money, bicycles or helmets — can also be sent to, or dropped off at, 1341 Marigold Way, Lompoc, CA 93436.
All money will go toward new bicycles that will be distributed to local Lompoc children through various nonprofit and support organizations this holiday season, according to the Fabing family.
For more information, or to schedule a drop-off time with the Fabing family, call 805-735-6350.
SANTA MARIA
Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony to be held Saturday
To coincide with the start of the Parade of Lights, the city of Santa Maria invites community residents to enjoy holiday carols and view the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday.
Held at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Courtyard, located on the corner of Cook Street and Broadway, the ceremony will include refreshments, holiday caroling by the Coastal Voices Choir and the illumination of the 24-foot Christmas tree.
This year, the light switch will be flipped by 2-year old Josiah Ezra Gomez and his family.
Gomez was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia over a year ago, and is currently undergoing chemotherapy and stem cell transplants. His condition has not set him back from building blanket forts with his sister and dancing to the beat of the music.
Those with questions regarding the event are asked to contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA MARIA
Library bookstore holding holiday sale
The Santa Maria Public Library bookstore is holding a used book sale through the end of the month.
The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The bookstore is located in the lobby of the library.
The sale features hard- and softback books that have been donated to the library for adults and children. The already low-priced used books will be sold as “Buy one, get one free.” Volunteers are available to assist the public.
The library bookstore is operated by the Santa Maria Public Library staff and volunteers.
Books, magazines, DVDs and CDs, as well as specialty art books and encyclopedias, are available for prices of $1 for hardbacks and DVDs, and 50 cents for paperbacks, magazines and children’s books.
All proceeds benefit the library.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sundays.
Questions may be directed to the library's administrative office at 805-925-0994, ext. 2321.