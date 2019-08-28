SANTA MARIA
Man arrested after allegedly stealing, brandishing knife when confronted
A Santa Maria man who allegedly brandished a knife after stealing from a downtown store was arrested Monday by Santa Maria Police.
Around 5:40 p.m., police officers responded to a call about a robbery in the 500 block of East Boone Street, said Lt. Terry Flaa.
The victim reported that the suspect, 33-year-old Daniel Sarabia, entered the store, picked up several items and left without paying, Flaa said. The victim then confronted Sarabia, who brandished a knife and threatened violence against the victim.
The victim then returned to the store and called the police, Flaa said. Sarabia was able to flee with the property.
Officers located Sarabia near the intersection of Broadway and Cook Street, Flaa said. He was found in possession of both the knife and stolen property.
Sarabia was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery. His bail was set at $100,000.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Laura Capps announces candidacy for Board of Supervisors' 1st District seat
Laura Capps, a member of the Santa Barbara Unified School Board, announced Tuesday her candidacy for the 1st District seat on the County Board of Supervisors, challenging incumbent Das Williams.
A Santa Barbara native, Capps attended local schools before earning degrees at the University of California, Berkeley, and the London School of Economics.
She is the daughter of former U.S. Reps. Lois and Walter Capps.
Capps will face off against Williams for the 1st District seat, which includes the southern part of the South Coast, along with Carpinteria and the Cuyama Valley.
Williams, a former state Assemblyman and Santa Barbara City Councilman, was first elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2016.
Capps began her public service career in the Clinton White House, where she worked as an aide to George Stephanopoulos, then a senior White House adviser, and as a speechwriter for President Bill Clinton.
Later, Capps served as Sen. Ted Kennedy’s communications director and a senior aide to Sen. John Kerry in his 2004 presidential campaign.
The California primary election is on March 3, 2020, and the general election is on Nov. 3, 2020.