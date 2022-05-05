SANTA MARIA
Man arrested after search warrant yield 2 pounds of cannabis, 'ghost gun'
A Santa Maria man was arrested Thursday after sheriff's detectives located more than two pounds of cannabis, cash and several firearms that included a gun lacking a serial number, following a search warrant executed on a residence along North Smith Street.
The search warrant was served at residence in the 200 block following a proactive investigation into a person, identified as 28-year-old Angel Reynoso-Juarez, selling marijuana illegally in Orcutt and the surrounding area, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Zick said that during the search of the residence, detectives located more than two pounds of processed cannabis, over $80,000 in cash and several guns, including two assault rifles Reynoso-Juarez was prohibited from possessing. One those rifles did not have a serial number, Zick added.
Reynoso-Juarez was subsequently arrested and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of possessing marijuana for sale, transportation of marijuana for sales, conspiracy, illegal possession of an assault weapon and manufacturing a short-barreled rifle. He was released without a bail amount in accordance to Emergency Rule 4, a COVID-19-era court rule which allows the immediate release of people accused of low-level crimes, according to Zick.
Founded in 2018, the County's Cannabis Compliance Team primarily focuses on unlicensed and illegal cannabis operations. The team was formed after the passage of Proposition 64 in 2016, which legalized cannabis in California, although Zick reminded the public that the law requires that anyone selling marijuana must be licensed through the state.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
‘Understanding Medicare’ presentations planned
Three free virtual presentations to help people better understand Medicare benefits will be sponsored in May by the Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program, or HICAP.
“Understanding Medicare” presentations will take place at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 10; Wednesday, May 18; and 1 p.m. Thursday, May 26. Preregistration is required.
“HICAP is offering the presentations to help Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers better understand this comprehensive health care program,” said Julie Posada, HICAP program manager for the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.
Those who are new to Medicare as well as those who currently have Medicare coverage can benefit from the detailed overview, Posada said.
The comprehensive introduction to Medicare will include what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance, Part D prescription coverage, Medicare and employer group health plans, and retiree health plan considerations, she said.
For more information about the “Understanding Medicare” presentations and to register, contact the local HICAP office at 805-928-5663, toll-free at 800-434-0222, by emailing hicap@centralcoastseniors.org or online at www.CentralCoastSeniors.org.
HICAP offers free and unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues and does not sell, recommend or endorse any insurance product, agent, insurance company or health plan.
SANTA MARIA
Drop-in activities for teens offered at Acquistapace, Veterans Memorial parks
The Santa Maria Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety is coordinating drop-in activities for teens in Acquistapace and Veterans Memorial parks this May.
Every Tuesday and Thursday, from 3 to 5 p.m., students in grades 7-12 are invited to Acquistapace Park, 1921 S. Western Ave., for supervised after-school programs. The programs will be at Veterans Memorial Park on Thursdays only.
Activities will include making customized succulent pots in celebration of Mother's Day, painting on canvas, making collages and experimenting with 3D assemblage art.
Participants also will have the opportunity to exercise their baseball and shot put skills, as well as play games like codeball and croquet.
The programs are part of the Pop Ups in the Park series, an initiative of the Mayor's Task Force in partnership with the Recreation and Parks Department. Resources and programs are offered to deter youth involvement in crime, drugs and gangs. Other efforts include free bus passes for teens, field trips and the maintenance of the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.