County Lines: Man arrested after allegedly setting fire at a local church, assaulting a peace officer

SANTA MARIA
Man arrested after allegedly setting fire at a local church, assaulting a peace officer
Santa Maria Police responded to a local church in the 400 block of East Church Street about 9 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a person inside the church setting fire to objects in front of an altar.
At the time, church staff was preparing for a church service. When confronted by staff, the man walked out of the building while incoherently uttering words, according to Santa Maria Police.
Within a few minutes, one of the first arriving officers located a person matching the man's description walking near the intersection of Miller and Cook streets. The officer attempted to detain the man, who was later identified as 27-year-old Cristobal Zarate, a Santa Maria resident.
Zarate refused to stop and reportedly demanded the officer not touch him. As the officer walked toward Zarate in an effort to detain him, Zarate splashed the officer’s face and upper body with an unknown liquid irritant, according to police. Zarate physically resisted the officer's efforts to arrest him.
A Good Samaritan came to the officer’s aid and helped take Zarate into custody. Neither Zarate nor the Good Samaritan were injured during the struggle, according to police.
The officer sustained a minor injury that was caused by exposure to the unknown liquid thrown on him by Zarate. The officer was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for minor injuries and released.
Zarate was transported to the Santa Barbara County Jail and booked on charges including arson, felony assault on a peace officer, felony assault with a caustic chemical, disturbing a religious meeting and vandalism charges. His bail was set at $50,000.
BUELLTON
Man arrested on domestic violence, gun charges after brief New Year's Day standoff
A Buellton man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and gun charges following a brief standoff at his home on New Year's Day, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to the 500 block of Central Avenue in Buellton at approximately 12:42 a.m. following a report of an armed suspect who had barricaded himself inside his home after allegedly firing a handgun into the air, assaulting his wife and threatening his family, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Upon arriving, deputies evacuated the family members from the home and neighboring residences. Deputies then called the suspect — 24-year-old Gaston Tapia — on his cellphone and gave verbal commands asking him to exit the home peacefully. Tapia came to the door and surrendered peacefully, Zick said.
Inside the home, police found several assault weapons parts and a high-capacity magazine that was fully loaded with 9 millimeter rounds, Zick said.
Deputies also located a 9-millimeter handgun with no serial number or any identifiable markings, which Zick said is believed to be the weapon Tapia fired into the air.
A sheriff's K-9 trained in finding explosives was used to search for spent cartridges from the handgun but was unsuccessful, according to Zick.
Tapia was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize, preventing or dissuading a witness, domestic violence, possession of a large capacity magazine and discharging a firearm in a negligent manner. His bail was set at $100,000.
SANTA MARIA
Abel Maldonado center to become part of national safe place network for youths
The city of Santa Maria will hold a ceremony Monday to inaugurate the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center into the National Safe Places Network, which includes over 20,000 sites across country that advertise themselves as safe havens for youths in crisis.
The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. and will introduce a black-and-yellow "safe place" sign at the youth center.
Safe Place is a national outreach and prevention program for youths 18 and younger who are in crisis.
It is estimated that over 1 million youths run away from home each year due to abuse, neglect, family conflicts and other issues, a city spokesman said.
The Safe Place program provides an option for young people who feel they have nowhere to turn.
The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center is the first location to become a Safe Place site in Santa Maria.
Santa Maria’s Safe Place initiative is being organized by the city's Recreation and Parks Department, the Mayor's Task Force on Youth and Safety and Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley.
Questions regarding the event may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.