County Lines: Man arrested after alleged stabbing on McClelland Street

SANTA MARIA
Man arrested after alleged stabbing on McClelland Street
A Santa Maria man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of robbery and assault after a victim was allegedly stabbed following an argument on North McClelland Street.
Santa Maria Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 500 block of North McClelland Street shortly after 11:30 a.m. on April 1, said Lt. Jesse Silva.
Officers learned the victim was allegedly in an argument with Brian Bautista Ramos, 19, of Santa Maria when he reportedly took the victim's phone by force.
Ramos brandished a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest after the victim tried to retrieve his phone, Silva said, adding the victim's wound was not life-threatening.
Ramos allegedly fled the scene and was located the next day, April 2, and arrested without incident shortly before 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Main and Lincoln streets.
Ramos was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspiciion of robbery and attempted murder and was denied bail.
Court records show Ramos was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree robbery and three enhancements, including great bodily injury.
He was scheduled to appear for an arraignment April 7 in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Sheriff warns of ‘arrest warrant’ scam in area
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department is warning the public about a phone scam reported by a number of residents throughout the county, sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla said.
Several people have reported being contacted by someone claiming to be a deputy sheriff and said a "grand jury warrant" had been issued for the individual’s arrest, but the warrant could be cleared by purchasing a gift card and using it to post bail.
“We want to caution residents this is a scam,” Cipolla said, adding the Sheriff’s Department does not contact residents by phone regarding such matters, and deputy sheriffs will never request money or gift cards in lieu of bail.
Cipolla said anyone who receives a call like that should report it to the local law enforcement agency or the Sheriff's Department at 805-781-4550.
He encouraged residents to inform family and friends about the scam.
The “arrest warrant” scam is one of several common scams that circulate periodically in various areas. Others include the fake Publisher’s Clearing House prize scam and the so-called “grandparents” scam.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Buellton Arts & Culture committee seeking potential projects
Buellton's Arts & Culture Committee is seeking project funding requests from local creatives to bring to the community, according to Buellton Recreation Supervisor Kyle Abello.
Last summer the Buellton City Council authorized the formation of the committee that was given the responsibility of investigating possible arts and culture concepts and presenting them to the City Council for approval.
With a $50,000 budget allocated by the city to its current and next fiscal year, the committee is now accepting proposals for the funding of such projects as public art installations, either permanent or temporary, community events, performances and collaborations with other local organizations on projects related to arts and culture.
To apply, individuals should be residents of Buellton or the greater Santa Ynez Valley area and have knowledge of and interest in artistic and cultural endeavors, Abello said.
Project funding request forms can be found on the city's website at cityofbuellton.com.
For more information on arts and culture projects or to express interest in joining the committee, contact Abello at kylea@cityofbuellton.com or call 805-688-1086.
