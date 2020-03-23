County Lines: Man arrested after alleged assault with a deadly weapon

SOLVANG
Man arrested after alleged assault with a deadly weapon
A man was arrested Saturday on felony charges after an alleged assault in Solvang hospitalized one person with serious injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were called to a reported assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block of Fifth Street shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, said sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Upon their arrival, deputies found a male who had suffered serious injures and was taken to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital. Details regarding the man's identity and condition were not released.
Information on the nature of the weapon used in the alleged assault also wasn't released because it would compromise the investigation, Zick said.
Elias Murcia-Aplicano, 25, of Solvang later was identified as a suspect and arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.
He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail and is being held on $30,000 bail.
Anyone with additional information about the incident is urged to contact the Solvang sheriff's station at 805-686-5000.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Superior Court seeks grand jury volunteers
The Santa Barbara County Superior Court has opened up the application process for volunteers who are interested in a yearlong commitment to the 2020-21 civil grand jury, which investigates various aspects of local government, including cities and county special districts.
Principal functions of civil grand jurors include investigation and review of the departments and special districts of county and city governments, involvement in fiscal and management audits and preparing reports on related matters, according to Darrell Parker, Superior Court executive officer.
In the past, grand jurors have investigated the Main Jail, schools. community services districts and even local ballot initiatives.
Civil grand jury reports are usually filed with recommendations for improvement of operations.
To be considered for grand jury service, an applicant must be 18 years or older, a U.S. citizen, of good character, a resident of Santa Barbara County for a least one year and never convicted of a felony, or malfeasance in office or official misconduct while serving as a public employee.
This year's grand jury term begins July 1 and will continue through June 30, 2021, and jurors work about 25 hours per week.
The Superior Court published a short YouTube video on the grand jury, which can be viewed at https://youtu.be/dRfQ8d1ME3A.
Applications can be obtained by calling the court’s jury services office in Santa Barbara at 805-882-4530 or Santa Maria at 805-614-6464 and on the court’s website at www.sbcourts.org.
Applications will be accepted no later than Friday, May 1, and should be mailed to Santa Barbara County Superior Court, Jury Services, 1108 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101.