SANTA MARIA
Male pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle near McClelland Street and Alvin Avenue
A male pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Saturday near McClelland Street and Alvin Avenue, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to the intersection following the collision shortly before 7 p.m., according to Lt. Jess Silva.
Upon arrival, officers located a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in the road.
The pedestrian, who wasn't identified but was described as an adult Hispanic male, was transported to a local hospital and later died from his injuries, according to Silva.
All other parties involved in the collision, including the driver, remained on scene until officers arrived. It wasn't immediately known if alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision, according to Silva.
The collision is under investigation by the Santa Maria Police Department and anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.
BUELLTON
Three suspects arrested for catalytic converter theft
Three men were arrested on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters early Thanksgiving Day after Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies were alerted to a possible theft in Buellton and allegedly caught them with stolen items.
Deputies responded to the 400 block of La Lata Place at 12:08 a.m. to investigate a possible theft that had just occurred, but the suspects had fled the area in a light-colored sedan prior to their arrival, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.
But deputies canvassing the area located the suspect vehicle at Calor Drive and Terrace Court, and when they approached the car they allegedly saw catalytic converters, saws and a large vehicle jack in plain view, Zick said.
Three men in the vehicle — Javier Luevano, 25, and Christian Luevano, 21, both of Bakersfield, and Fernando Esparza, 38, from Buellton — were all arrested on suspicion of felony conspiracy to commit a crime, felony vandalism, felony grand theft and misdemeanor possession of burglary tools.
Christian Luevano was released without bail, Zick said.
Javier Luevano was also booked for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, and was also released without bail.
Esparza remained in custody for those charges as well as an arrest warrant from Ventura County for theft and drug-related charges, Zick said.
One of the stolen catalytic converters was returned to the owner, and the remainder were stored as evidence and for safekeeping, she said.
Catalytic converters have become targets for thieves because they contain such precious metals as platinum and rhodium, and when sold on the black market bring $200 to $600.
But their theft is a big headache for victims and insurance companies because they cost $2,000 to $2,500 to replace, and cars are loud and technically illegal if driven without them.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
One killed when SUV goes over side of Hwy 166
The California Highway Patrol confirmed one person died Monday after an SUV went over the side of Highway 166 west of Wasioja Road sometime around 1:30 p.m.
Two people were in the vehicle, but one was out and walking around when emergency crews arrived, said Officer Maria Bearriga of the Santa Maria Area CHP office.
She did not know if the driver or a passenger was killed in the crash.
Officers at the scene said the SUV was located on its roof about 50 feet down the west side of the highway just east of School House Canyon Road, according to information on the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.
The crash was possibly the result of a hit-and-run, according to the information page, with the suspect vehicle described as a gray four-door sedan with one orange racing stripe along each side and two orange racing stripes across the back of the trunk.
Following the crash, the suspect vehicle left the scene heading eastbound on the highway.
CENTRAL COAST
People’s Self-Help Housing promotes Christi Ware to newly created position
Christi Ware has been promoted to the newly created position of director of accounting and finance for People’s Self-Help Housing Corp.
In her new role, Ware will oversee the functions of accounting for all business entities including audit preparation, tax return preparation, banking strategies and related affordable-housing regulations.
“Christi has a thorough understanding of our financial operations and was a natural choice for this important, new leadership role,” said Griffin Moore, chief financial officer. “Our organization will greatly benefit from the expertise and guidance that comes from her many years working in this field.”
Ware has more than 25 years of experience as a controller for multiple industries, including hospitality on the Central Coast, and media, real estate, technology and investment companies in Southern California, Moore said.
Since joining People’s Self-Help Housing in early 2020, Moore has improved interdepartmental procedures and communications, led critical projects and managed the audit process and relationships with multiple investors and lenders.
She also directed the budget process for the entire property management division and its 54 individual properties within the organization’s portfolio.
Originally from the Los Angeles area, Ware resides in Cambria.
For more information about People’s Self-Help Housing, visit pshhc.org.