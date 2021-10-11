LOMPOC
Male killed in officer-involved shooting on West Cypress Avenue
A male was killed Saturday in an officer-involved shooting following a brief standoff with police on West Cypress Avenue, according to officials.
Officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of West Cypress Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Scott Morgan.
After police units arrived, the male barricaded himself and refused to respond to officers outside the residence. The male, who wasn't identified, eventually came to the door holding a handgun, which he reportedly pointed at officers who fatally shot him, according to Morgan.
Three officers who were involved but weren't identified were not injured, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into the shooting at the request of Lompoc Police Chief Joseph Mariani, while Lompoc Police officials look into the alleged assault associated with the original call for service, in addition to their own administrative investigation into the shooting.
SANTA MARIA
Girl injured in collision with vehicle near South Pine, West Jones streets
A girl sustained injuries after she was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of South Pine and West Jones streets in Santa Maria on Monday.
The incident occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. when the girl was crossing the intersection on a bicycle in a northbound direction and a vehicle was heading east, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Michael McGehee.
The girl was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where she was treated for her injuries and is doing "OK," McGehee added.
The driver, who was not identified, was not cited or arrested, and stayed on scene with police, according to McGehee.
The collision is under investigation by the Santa Maria Police Traffic Bureau.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County sees 213 COVID-19 cases, 1 death over 3-day period
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 182 new COVID-19 cases over the Oct. 9 to 10 weekend, followed by 31 new cases and one death from the illness on Monday.
According to county public health data, 386 COVID-19 cases remained active and infectious in the county as of Monday. Over 43,000 total cases have been confirmed in the county over the course of the pandemic.
Of the 182 weekend cases, 107 were reported Saturday, followed by 75 on Sunday, according to county data.
The death reported Monday was of an Orcutt resident over the age of 70. Thirty-six Orcutt residents have reportedly died from COVID-19 out of 509 confirmed deaths from the virus countywide.
Forty-three Santa Barbara County residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including 13 in the intensive care unit, as of Monday.
Just under 70% of eligible county residents — all those age 12 and over —are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, providing better protection against severe illness and death from the virus and its variants.
Vaccines are free and available regardless of documentation status, and insurance is not required. To find a nearby walk-in clinic or appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.
SANTA MARIA
Marian Theatre requires vaccination or negative test results for entry
The Pacific Conservatory Theatre is requiring proof of full COVID-19 vaccination for all guests age 18 or older attending shows at Marian Theatre in Santa Maria, in addition to other requirements, to prevent spread of the virus.
An individual will be considered fully vaccinated if the performance date is at least 14 days after they received the second dose of the two-dose vaccine regiment or 14 days after one dose of a single-dose regiment, according to PCPA group sales manager Kelly Stegall.
Residents 18 and older who have not gotten the vaccine due to medical concerns or a deeply held religious belief must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of the show.
Guests under the age of 18 will be required to self-attest to being symptom-free during a health screening prior to the show.
All attendees must also bring a form of identification to the show along with proof of vaccination or negative test result.
In order to further protect health and safety at the theater, all tickets and programs are digital, concessions have been discontinued, high-touch areas are disinfected regularly, hand-washing and sanitation stations have been made easily available, and enhanced air filtration has been implemented, according to Stegall.
The Marian Theatre is located on the Santa Maria campus of Hancock College at 870 S. Bradley Road. All Hancock students and staff are now required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or regular proof of negative test results in order to enter campus.