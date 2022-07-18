SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Male injured after vehicle goes over the side of Tepusquet Road
A male was injured after his Chevy Malibu went over the side of Tepusquet Road early Monday.
Just after 1 a.m., first responders received a call of a vehicle that had traveled 50 to 100 feet off the road, nearly 1/2-mile south of Tepusquet's summit, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
First responders rescued the victim and discovered he had sustained chest injuries. He was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center.
The male has not been identified and his condition is not known at this time.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
SLO, SB COUNTIES
Carbajal to host two town hall meetings via telephone
Congressman Salud Carbajal will host two telephone town hall meetings to provide updates to his constituents and take questions from across the three counties he represents.
The town hall for residents of San Luis Obispo County will take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. More information about the meeting is available at https://fb.me/e/3HX2AfC1B.
Residents of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties can join their town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27. For more information about the meeting, visit https://fb.me/e/3fPxUnviY.
To sign up to participate in either town hall meeting, visit Carbajal’s website at https://carbajal.house.gov/live/.
The events will also be broadcast live on the congressman’s website as well as his Twitter and Facebook accounts.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Applications available for arts impact grants
The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture is now accepting applications for the Arts Making Impact grant program for activities taking place between Jan. 1 and Jan. 31, 2023.
The county provides funding support for the Arts Making Impact grant program through a partnership with the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, a county spokesman said.
Arts Making Impact grants are intended to support artists and arts and culture organizations by funding projects and a variety of activities that enrich the lives of residents in communities throughout Santa Barbara County, the spokesman said.
Total funding available is $50,000, the maximum grant amount is $5,000 and the deadline to submit an application is Aug. 1.
For more information, guidelines and an application, go to www.sbac.ca.gov/governmentgrants.
SANTA MARIA
Storytime to You to make stops at Grogan Park, Boys and Girls Club
The Santa Maria Public Library's Bookmobile will be making two stops on Wednesday for its weekly Storytime to You program.
Held each week at various sites throughout the city, Storytime to You gives families the chance to listen to stories, explore the Bookmobile and sign up for services.
On Wednesday, the Bookmobile will stop at Grogan Park, 1155 W Rancho Verde, at 2 p.m. and again at 4 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club, 901 N. Railroad Ave.
For more information about the Bookmobile stops, visit the library calendar of events at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or call 805-925-0994, ext. 8567.