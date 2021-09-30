SANTA MARIA
Male found dead on Hwy 101 off-ramp; CHP investigating
California Highway Patrol officials are investigating the death of a male who was found along a Highway 101 off-ramp in Santa Maria on Thursday.
Dispatchers received a report of a dead body located on the right-hand shoulder of the Donovan Road off-ramp and southbound Highway 101 shortly before 10 a.m. Responding officers located a deceased Hispanic male near the perimeter fence along the freeway and under a tree, according to CHP Officer Ben Smith.
Officers interviewed a male who located the deceased person at the scene and determined he was not involved in the incident, Smith added.
Officials are waiting on notification of next of kin until the deceased male's identity is released.
The incident was described as unusual, although officials believe it is not a result of a homicide as they continue their investigation, according to Smith.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, both in Santa Maria
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported two additional COVID-19 deaths and 113 new cases of the illness on Thursday.
Both of the decedents resided in Santa Maria and were between the ages of 50 and 69, according to county public health data. Countywide, 503 residents have died from COVID-19, including 186 in Santa Maria alone.
As of Thursday, 445 COVID-19 cases in the county were considered to be active and infectious, and over 40,000 total cases have been confirmed since the start of the pandemic.
Rates of infection have dropped steadily since mid-August from a daily case rate of 30 per 100,000 people down to 12 per 100,000. However, the current rate still remains around 10 times higher than in June.
COVID-19 hospitalizations also have dropped since mid-August but at a slower rate — according to local health officials, hospitalization surges generally lag behind case surges by two weeks.
Forty-five residents, including 15 in the intensive care unit, are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 compared to 75 residents a month ago, according to county data.
Residents are encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect against severe illness and death from COVID-19. As of this week, 68% of eligible county residents are fully vaccinated.
The vaccine is free and available to all residents 12 and up, regardless of citizenship or health-care status. To find a nearby walk-in clinic or make an appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.
SANTA MARIA
WWII internees to sign American flag
All Japanese-Americans who were sent to internment camps during World War II are being invited to sign an American flag that will be donated to a Japanese-American museum.
A flag signing will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Christ United Methodist Church, 219 N. Mary Drive, in Santa Maria and is part of the Japanese-American Incarceration Memorial Legacy Project, an event spokesman said.
Those attending the event will be asked to follow all COVID-19 health safety requirements in effect at that time, including masking and social distancing, the spokesman said.
Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Johnny Cepeda Gogo has obtained a World War II-era 48-star American flag for all incarceration camp internees to sign.
The signed flag will be donated to the Japanese American Museum of San Jose on Fred Korematsu Day of Civil Liberties and the Constitution, Jan. 30, 2022, the spokesman said.
For more information about the Santa Maria signing, contact Margaret Cooper at famcoop@aol.com.
For more information about the flag-signing project, contact Gogo at JGogo@scscourt.org.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
4 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Four Santa Barbara County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that began in the facility last month, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman on Wednesday.
The additional inmates who tested positive were identified by jail staff after Sept. 20, with 26 active infections as of Wednesday, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
A total of 87 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus and at least 60 of those have recovered since Aug. 19, according to Zick, adding that one recovered inmate has since been released from jail.
Additionally, five custody staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus, with at least two of them recovered.
The Sheriff's Office continues to work with County Public Health officials and Wellpath, the jail's contracted medical provider, to mitigate the outbreak and consistently monitor coronavirus-positive inmates, according to Zick.