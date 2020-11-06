County Lines: Male driver killed in vehicle rollover on Hwy 101 near Los Alamos

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Male driver killed in vehicle rollover on Hwy 101 near Los Alamos
A male driver was killed Thursday in a vehicle rollover crash along Highway 101 near Los Alamos.
The crash was reported shortly after 7:30 a.m. near Woodchopper Hill, an area six miles southeast of Los Alamos and nine miles north of Buellton, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Craig Carrier.
The crash occurred after an unidentified driver of a 2010 Mercedes GLK was traveling northbound on Highway 101, south of Alisos Canyon Road, at an "extremely high rate of speed" and allowed the vehicle to travel off the east edge of the road.
The Mercedes struck a dirt embankment, causing it to roll over, and the driver was ejected. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Carrier.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
It's not known if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors, although the crash is under investigation, according to Carrier.
The name of the driver will be released after his family is notified.
SANTA MARIA
Marian Community Clinics to offer free drive-through flu shots Saturday
Dignity Health's Marian Community Clinics in Santa Maria will offer free drive-through flu vaccines Saturday to equip residents for the 2020 flu season.
The drive-through flu shots will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for adults ages 18 to 64, with supplies limited. No appointments are needed, and free cloth masks will be provided to all participants.
Public health officials have been encouraging residents to receive their yearly flu vaccination in order to avoid a twin pandemic of both the flu and COVID-19.
Marian Community Clinics is located at 117 W. Bunny Ave.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!