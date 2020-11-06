You have permission to edit this article.
County Lines: Male driver killed in vehicle rollover on Hwy 101 near Los Alamos

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

Male driver killed in vehicle rollover on Hwy 101 near Los Alamos

A male driver was killed Thursday in a vehicle rollover crash along Highway 101 near Los Alamos.

The crash was reported shortly after 7:30 a.m. near Woodchopper Hill, an area six miles southeast of Los Alamos and nine miles north of Buellton, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Craig Carrier. 

The crash occurred after an unidentified driver of a 2010 Mercedes GLK was traveling northbound on Highway 101, south of Alisos Canyon Road, at an "extremely high rate of speed" and allowed the vehicle to travel off the east edge of the road. 

The Mercedes struck a dirt embankment, causing it to roll over, and the driver was ejected. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Carrier. 

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. 

It's not known if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors, although the crash is under investigation, according to Carrier. 

The name of the driver will be released after his family is notified. 

SANTA MARIA

Marian Community Clinics to offer free drive-through flu shots Saturday

Dignity Health's Marian Community Clinics in Santa Maria will offer free drive-through flu vaccines Saturday to equip residents for the 2020 flu season.

The drive-through flu shots will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for adults ages 18 to 64, with supplies limited. No appointments are needed, and free cloth masks will be provided to all participants. 

Public health officials have been encouraging residents to receive their yearly flu vaccination in order to avoid a twin pandemic of both the flu and COVID-19. 

Marian Community Clinics is located at 117 W. Bunny Ave.

Residents also can visit vaccinefinder.org to find nearby locations offering flu vaccinations.

SANTA MARIA

Rec and Parks Department offers November programs for youth ages 6 to 12

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is offering new recreational activities throughout November for youth ages 6 to 12, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp announced Wednesday. 

Rec on the Move programs — including Bubble Soccer, All Things Slimy, You Run, I Run, We all Run! and Scrap City — will be offered from 3 to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until Nov. 25 at three different parks across the city: 

  • Monday — Buena Vista Park, 800 S. Pine St.
  • Wednesday — Rotary Centennial Park, 2625 S. College Drive
  • Friday — Tunnell Park, 1100 N. Palisades Drive

No registration for the drop-in activities is required. However, each activity is limited to 10 people. 

Masks and social distancing are required.

For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260. 

SANTA MARIA

Library to host paracord bracelet workshop on Veterans Day

In honor of Veterans Day, Santa Maria residents are invited to make paracord bracelets in a virtual workshop hosted by the Public Library at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 11.

Paracord, named for parachute cord, is used in the armed forces for its ability to hold up to 550 pounds of weight, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp. It can be used to secure camouflage nets to vehicles or trees, and act as a substitute for thread to repair gear, as fishing line or as an emergency suture. 

Those interested in participating must register for a paracord bracelet kit beforehand, with pickup available at the Santa Maria Library Main Branch from Monday to Friday during curbside pickup hours from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Kits are in limited supply, and each contain 6 feet of paracord, buckle release clips and instructions, van de Kamp said. 

To register for a kit, visit the library Events Calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library or call the Public Library at 805-925-0994. 

The Public Library Main Branch is located at 421 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria. 

For more information, contact the Public Library Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

