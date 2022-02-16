SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Male driver killed in collision with tree along Hwy 101 near Clark Avenue
A male driver died Tuesday after his vehicle collided with a tree along Highway 101 just south of Clark Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Shortly after 6 p.m., the single-occupant vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 101 drifted off the road for an unknown reason and crashed into a tree, according to the CHP.
The vehicle then slid off the shoulder of the road and came to a stop in a dirt field on its side near the Clark Avenue off-ramp.
Heavy extrication was required to remove the driver, who was declared dead at the scene,according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Daniel Bertucelli.
No other vehicles or individuals were involved. The name of the individual has not been made public pending notification of kin.
SANTA MARIA
Library to host screening of documentary ‘Dolores’
The PCPA and Santa Maria Public Library will present a special screening of the movie "Dolores" at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, in the library's Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St.
The screening is free and open to the public. A question-and-answer session led by PCPA’s guest artist Marilet Martinez will follow.
The movie "Dolores" is a documentary film about activist Dolores Huerta, who co-founded the first farmworkers unions with Cesar Chavez. It tells the story of her lifelong crusade for social justice.
Huerta, 91, whose contributions to American history led to reforms that still exist today, empowered a generation of immigrants to stand up for their rights. Both California and Washington have set April 10 as Dolores Huerta Day in honor of her work.
The screening of "Dolores" is part of the community engagement designed around PCPA production "Mother Road" by Octavio Solis, a play that is the sequel to "The Grapes of Wrath" and explores the lives of migrant farmworkers and tackles the themes of legacy, family and survival.
SANTA MARIA
Hancock College to host Cash-for-College workshop
Hancock College will host a Cash-for-College workshop on Feb. 26 at the Santa Maria campus to help high school students prepare for the price of tuition.
The financial aid workshop is intended for high school seniors and their parents and will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Academic Resource Center. Walk-ins are welcome, but registration is encouraged.
During the workshop, Hancock staff will be available to help fill out Free Application for Federal Student Aid forms and California Dream Act applications, among others. Students also will be able to apply for federal and state grants, including the Cal Grant, which offers cash for college that doesn’t need to be paid back. Spanish-speaking staff will be available.
Current students may attend for help renewing their FAFSA form.
The FAFSA and CDA applications can be found online. Before filing a Cal Grant application, students should check with their high school counselor, because they are required to complete part of the form.
Anyone planning to attend should bring tax forms for parents and seniors, Social Security numbers, bank statements, business records, DACA cards and a list of potential colleges the student is interested in attending.
To register, visit https://www.hancockcollege.edu/calsoap/workshops.php.