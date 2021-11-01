SANTA MARIA
Male adult, juvenile injured in shooting on West Boone Street
A male adult and juvenile sustained gunshot wounds Saturday in a shooting on Santa Maria's West Boone Street, according to police officials.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block at 10:42 p.m. and located a crime scene but no shooting victims, according to Santa Maria Police.
A short time later, 18-year-old and 16-year-old males arrived at Marian Regional Medical Center with nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds.
It's not known if the incident is gang-related, according to officials.
Detectives and Crime Lab personnel also responded to assist in the investigation.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Santa Barbara man killed in vehicle collision near Hwy 1 and Jalama Road
A Santa Barbara man was killed Sunday in a rollover collision along Highway 1, south of Lompoc, according to officials.
The collision was reported at 5:30 p.m. just north of Jalama Road, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Upon arrival, first responders located a severely damaged vehicle that had rolled over into a tree. Heavy extrication was needed to pull the driver from the vehicle, according to Bertucelli.
The driver, who was not identified, was transported by firefighters to Lompoc Valley Medical Center where he later died, according to California Highway Patrol officials.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
SANTA MARIA
Library to host Indigenous Heritage Month celebration Saturday
Santa Maria residents are invited to celebrate Indigenous Heritage Month by learning about the spirit of giving and the connection to heritage through art at the Main Branch Library on Saturday.
The event will run from 2 to 4 p.m. in Shepard Hall and will feature guest speakers Niki Sandoval, a member of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and a lecturer at UC Santa Barbara, and local fiber artist Linda Anna Ramirez.
The Santa Maria Public Library is partnering with the American Association of University Women for the program. The organization seeks to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research.
Attendees to the free event are encouraged to arrive early to secure seats, which are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St. For more information about library locations and hours, visit cityofsantamaria.org/Library.
LOMPOC
La Purisima School students honor Police, Fire departments
Members of the Lompoc Police and Fire departments were honored by La Purisima students who expressed their gratitude during a school assembly on Oct. 27.
Students in grades K-8 gathered to present Officer Elizabeth Renner, Officer Nelson Maldonado, Cpl. Mark Powell, Community Service Officer Cuevas and Officer Robert Dugan with handwritten thank-you cards.
According to Dugan, the primary question asked by students at the assembly was, “Are the tires on the ARV bulletproof?”
Dugan issued a thank-you to students: "We are extremely honored by the presentation and support of the community."