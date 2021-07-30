SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Majority of new COVID cases among 18-29 age group, South County residents
Santa Barbara County's current COVID-19 surge has reached "critically high levels" as the majority of new cases continue to be spread among unvaccinated residents, county Public Health officials said Friday.
Unlike surges in the summer of 2020 and the winter, this rise in cases is occurring mainly among residents 18 to 29 years old, an age group with one of the lowest vaccination rates at 56%, according to county data.
While the North County region previously accounted for the majority of new cases, areas like Santa Barbara to the south are now producing the highest number of cases, despite having generally higher vaccination rates.
According to county Public Health Director Dr. Van Do-Reynoso, 149,688 eligible county residents remain to be vaccinated as of July 30.
“As we enter this new phase of the pandemic, the landscape has changed dramatically from last year’s summer surge," Do-Reynoso said. “We have the safe, effective solution to stop this surge in its tracks. We need every eligible member of this community to act and get vaccinated as soon as possible."
All Santa Barbara County residents, regardless of vaccination status, also are strongly encouraged to wear a mask in all indoor spaces outside their home, stay home when ill and avoid crowded events.
COVID-19 vaccines are free and available to all residents age 12 and up, regardless of vaccination status. To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov, or call the county hotline at 211 and select option 8 for multilingual assistance.
SANTA MARIA
4 arrested during gang sweep by local, state officials
State and local law enforcement officials arrested four documented gang members during a two-day proactive gang sweep that also included gathering intelligence on local crime trends, according to Santa Maria Police on Friday.
The operation included officers from the Santa Maria Police Department's Special Enforcement Team and Detective Bureau, along with the Santa Barbara County Probation Department and California State Parole who went to 20 known gang members' residences across the city to conduct searches and field interviews.
Officers also seized items of evidentiary value, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Santa Maria Police did not immediately provide the names of those arrested during the operation. Of the four, two were arrested on suspicion of firearm-related charges, according to the SMPD.
The operation was conducted in response to rise in violent crime and looked into gang trends, members and recent crime, although the SMPD did not immediately provide statistics.
Violent crime increased in California by 0.8% from 2019 to 2020, increasing from 433.5 incidents to 437 per capita (per 100,000 people) from one year to the next, according to statistics released by the California Department of Justice on July 1.
Additionally, Department of Justice statistics show homicides increased 31% in 2020, from 4.2 in 2019 to 5.5 per capita in 2020.