Santa Maria
Mahoney Road to be closed for roadway maintenance
Mahoney Road will be closed from Betteravia to Black roads in Santa Maria today as the city performs roadway maintenance work.
The closure — which will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. — will require a traffic detour to travel west on Betteravia Road and south on Black Road. Motorists traveling north to Santa Maria will be directed to continue north on Black Road and then east on Betteravia Road.
The city of Santa Maria asks that drivers obey all temporary traffic detour signs and reduce driving speeds within the vicinity of construction areas.
Those with questions are asked to call the Department of Public Works at 805-925-0951, ext. 2229.
Santa Barbara County
Five suspects apprehended after manhunt in Mission Hills area
A total of five suspects were apprehended after a manhunt in Mission Hills, near Lompoc, on Sunday afternoon that was initiated following a traffic stop.
Officers with the California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office ultimately detained the suspects, four of whom fled on foot into thick chaparral after a vehicle they were riding in was pulled over by a CHP officer for having a missing front license plate. Of the four who fled, one was found hiding near the Queen of Angels Church, according to the Sheriff’s Office, while the other three took off into the thick brush near the Mesa Oaks neighborhood.
The Sheriff’s Office had not released the names of the suspects, nor their specific charges, as of Monday.
During the search for the other three suspects who fled, the Sheriff’s Office sent an alert to residents in the area asking that they shelter in place. This was sent because deputies reportedly were given information suggesting that one of the suspects was possibly armed with a semi-automatic handgun.
“Sheriff’s deputies secured a perimeter and a sheriff’s K-9 team and a Santa Barbara county Sheriff/Fire Air Support Unit helicopter was called in to assist,” read a statement from sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover. “Air Support was able to locate all three of the suspects hiding in the thick chaparral area using their night vision … equipment on the helicopter. Air Support communicated with deputies and dispatchers as to their location and deputies were able to go in and locate and arrest all three remaining suspects.”
No firearm was recovered, according to the Sheriff’s Office, which noted that the entire incident lasted about an hour and 20 minutes. After the arrests, the “shelter in place” alert was lifted.
Santa Maria
Public Library to hold event with author Steve Corbett
The Santa Maria Public Library will host author Steve Corbett on Thursday to discuss his book “Blood Red Syrah: A Gruesome California Wine Country Thriller.”
The event — which will take place in Shepard Hall — runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early to secure a seat.
Copies of the book will be available for purchase, and Corbett will be available for book signings at the end of the talk.
The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Those with questions are asked to contact the library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.