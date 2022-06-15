SANTA MARIA
Mahjong event Friday to raise money for Alzheimer's
Local mahjong players will gather Friday to raise awareness for the Alzheimer's Association in honor of The Longest Day.
Every year, the Alzheimer's Association holds fundraisers nationwide on and around what it dubs The Longest Day to coincide with the summer solstice. June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month, and the solstice is selected to contrast the darkness that the memory loss from Alzheimer's creates.
The June 17 event — organized by Santa Maria local and certified mahjong instructor Donna Eschen — will be held at from noon to 4 p.m. at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 E Park Ave.
Eschen has already raised $7,700 for the Alzheimer's Association this year, raising $7,100 last year.
"I'm only hoping that a cure for this might be found in my lifetime, and that's why I'm eager to help when I can," she said, having seen the devastating impact memory loss has had on her friends.
Your stuffed animals are invited to the Public Library
The Santa Maria Public Library Youth Services team is inviting all stuffed animal in the area to the library for a campout Friday.
On June 17, stuffed animals can be registered and dropped off at the Youth Services desk, 421 S. McClelland St., during regular hours.
The stuffed animals will get to sleep in sleeping bags or lay on pillows overnight at the library. When families collect their friends the next morning, they will also receive a memento of the event.
For more information about the stuffed animal campout or other youth services, call 805-925-0994 ext. 8564.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Paving underway this week along Hwy 154
A paving project on Highway 154 is underway during overnight hours this week, a Caltrans District 5 spokesperson said.
Work will take place in various locations between Cold Spring Canyon Bridge and San Antonio Creek Bridge, where motorists will encounter traffic control from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday morning.
Delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes, said Alexa Bertola.
The Highway 154 offramp at Highway 192 in Santa Barbara also will be closed for paving from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
Granite Construction of Santa Barbara is the contractor for the $3.3 million project, Bertola said.
For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
BUELLTON
76-year-old finishes half marathon, raises $6K for Ukraine
Buellton resident Peter Claydon raised nearly $6,000 for Ukrainian children’s charity Voices of Children through his participation in the May 7 Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon where he completed the race in 2:19:40.
The 76-year-old career psychologist ran of behalf of the charity that he said thanked him for providing support to Ukrainian children through the donation.
The organization provides mental health services to children traumatized and displaced by the war.
"We will continue moving forward with our ongoing program of psychosocial and psychological support for kids," a spokesman told Claydon. "Our goal is to ensure no child is left alone to grapple with the trauma of being in war-torn regions of Ukraine.”
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Cottage Urgent Care of Santa Maria, Buellton offering $35 sports physical exams
Central Coast Cottage Urgent Care locations now are offering a reduced rate on physical exams for students in preparation for next year's sports seasons that typically call for a complete health clearance.
To help students meet the requirement, Cottage Urgent Care in Buellton, Santa Maria and Goleta are offering $35 exams. Of the 12 total participating clinic locations, San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Oxnard and Camarillo are included.
Board-certified nurse practitioners and physician assistants will examine joints and reflexes, review student medical history and note any recent health changes and concerns.
A precautionary check for Type 1 diabetes also will be conducted as symptoms associated can seem normal and harmless for athletes engaged in rigorous training, according to clinicians. Symptoms of Type 1 diabetes include being overly thirsty, hungry and tired.
Cottage Urgent Care locations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 365 days a year. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.
For appointments and more information, visit cottagehealth.org/urgentcare.