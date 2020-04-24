County Lines: Lucia Mar gives up hope of returning to classrooms

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

Lucia Mar gives up hope of returning to classrooms

Lucia Mar Unified School District Board of Education on Tuesday directed Superintendent Andy Stenson to cancel in-person instruction for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

Trustees reached the decision based on the complexity of maintaining social distancing requirements on campuses and a desire to protect the health of students, staff and the community at large.

Stenson said the district is developing plans for alternative year-end activities, including graduation, and trustees also directed the staff to prepare for conducting summer school virtually.

In the meantime, distance learning will continue, and food service will still be available Monday through Friday at designated locations.

Stenson said the district had hoped school could resume normal classes in May or June, but under current social distancing guidelines, the district can’t safely transport students in buses, arrange classroom seating and serve breakfast and lunch in cafeterias.