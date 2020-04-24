County Lines: Lucia Mar gives up hope of returning to classrooms

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Lucia Mar gives up hope of returning to classrooms
Lucia Mar Unified School District Board of Education on Tuesday directed Superintendent Andy Stenson to cancel in-person instruction for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
Trustees reached the decision based on the complexity of maintaining social distancing requirements on campuses and a desire to protect the health of students, staff and the community at large.
Stenson said the district is developing plans for alternative year-end activities, including graduation, and trustees also directed the staff to prepare for conducting summer school virtually.
In the meantime, distance learning will continue, and food service will still be available Monday through Friday at designated locations.
Stenson said the district had hoped school could resume normal classes in May or June, but under current social distancing guidelines, the district can’t safely transport students in buses, arrange classroom seating and serve breakfast and lunch in cafeterias.
“As a school district, we are committed to ending the year strong through distance learning and are making preparations to meet the challenges ahead if our current health crisis lingers into the late summer [and] fall of 2020,” he said.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
CVS Solvang set to open its doors this Saturday
As one door closes another one opens. Star Drugs of Santa Ynez officially closed its doors to the public April 24, ushering in a new era and a new local business.
According to a spokesperson for Solvang, CVS Pharmacy is slated to open its doors Saturday in the Merkantile Shopping Center next to New Frontiers Natural Marketplace if the final fire and building inspection go as planned.
A pharmacy tech with Star Drugs explained that all customer files and prescriptions will be immediately transferred to CVS Pharmacy in Solvang, starting April 24.
CVS will adopt Star Drugs' phone number for the next 90 days, where questions will continue to be fielded: 805-688-6898.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Blowing dust expected through Monday in South County
Blowing dust and sand that has damaged air quality in the Oceano Dunes and Nipomo Mesa area are expected to continue through Monday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District.
Sand and dust are forecast to fill the air from 1 to 7 p.m., peaking from 2 to 6 p.m., a district spokeswoman said
Very sensitive individuals — infants as well as children and adults with existing respiratory or heart conditions — may experience adverse health effects during periods of blowing dust, APCD spokeswoman Meghan Field said.
She said the APCD recommends residents reschedule outdoor activities to times when no dust is visible.
If dust and sand are visible in the air, all adults and children should avoid strenuous outdoor activity, remain indoors as much as possible and set any heating, air conditioning and ventilation systems to recirculate.
Those who experience health problems in areas with blowing dust and sand should consult a doctor, Field said.
To see current air quality conditions and forecasts San Luis Obispo County, visit slocleanair.org/air-quality/air-forecasting-map.php.
