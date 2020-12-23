County Lines: Los Padres National Forest HQ moves to Solvang site

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Los Padres National Forest HQ moves to Solvang site
Los Padres National Forest Supervisor’s Office has completed its move from its longtime location in Goleta to a new leased site at 1980 Old Mission Drive in Solvang, a U.S. Forest Service spokesman said.
The Supervisor’s Office, also known as Los Padres National Forest headquarters, is now located at the corner of Alamo Pintado Road and Highway 246.
Los Padres officials have been studying potential sites for a new headquarters for more than 10 years, and in 2015 the search was narrowed to the Buellton-Santa Ynez corridor, the spokesman said.
The new location was selected in 2017, and construction on the existing building was completed this fall.
Telephone numbers for office employees have been transferred to the Solvang location and will remain the same, the spokesman said.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Los Padres headquarters has been closed to the public since March, with employees working remotely to provide virtual services, and the new location will remain closed until it is safe to reopen the building.
Developed campgrounds in Los Padres National Forest also are closed until Jan. 6 in alignment with the state’s most recent stay-at-home order that prohibits overnight camping.
Day-use areas, off-highway vehicle and hiking trails remain open, but visitors are advised to follow state and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance when using public lands, the spokesman said.
For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/main/lpnf/home.
LOMPOC
Fire Department welcomes new recruits
Three new firefighters have joined the Lompoc Fire Department after an open recruitment and testing process, according to interim Fire Chief Brian Federmann.
The recruits — Nicholas Wimmel, Shane Greene and Richard West — were selected to join the firefighting team after successfully completing a seven-week new hire academy. They will now move to their assigned shifts.
The recent recruitments will prove beneficial to both the department and community as the department works to fill a number of recent vacancies, according to Federmann.
"Working through the hiring and academy process during a pandemic is very challenging, and I would like to share my gratitude and appreciation to the men and women of our department who helped make this possible while being diligent in our safety measures," Federmann said.
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY
Water board votes to defer scheduled water rate increase
Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District board of trustees on Dec. 15 voted to defer a 5% water rate increase that was scheduled to go into effect Jan. 1.
From March to October, the board also suspended late penalties on accounts that were unable to pay on time due to financial hardship.
“One of our core responsibilities as a district and elected board of trustees is to ensure we have the financial means to carry out our mission of providing sufficient, reliable, high-quality water supplies to all of our customers," said Jeff Clay, president of Improvement District No. 1. "While water rates are a critical factor in that equation, we also recognize that our customers have faced unprecedented challenges in 2020. Based on the district fiscal stability, deferring water rates seemed the right thing to do at this time.”
The rate increase will be deferred six months out and revisited in June of 2021.
“This is a community effort,” Clay said. “Economically, we need to plan and prepare for the future while keeping a close eye on the present.”
The district provides potable water supplies for domestic, agricultural, commercial and institutional needs within the communities of Santa Ynez, Los Olivos, Ballard, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, and the city of Solvang on a limited basis.
