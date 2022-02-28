SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Lompoc woman suspected of DUI in construction zone after police ram vehicle
A Lompoc woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in a construction zone along Highway 101 Friday after police rammed her vehicle in order for it to stop, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident was reported shortly after 3:30 a.m. when a Santa Maria CHP official, identified as Officer Jose Leal, was working at a Construction Zone Enhanced Enforcement Zone program detail along northbound Highway 101, north of Tajiguas Landfill Road, according to CHP Officer Jonathan Gutierrez.
The program is a contract between the CHP and Caltrans to provide security in construction zones, according to official reports.
Guiterrez said the construction zone was manned by 18 Caltrans personnel at the time that Leal heard a radio dispatch regarding an approaching wrong-way driver, identified as 31-year-old Lynesy Diane McClain.
Leal started a traffic break northbound of the construction zone while utilizing his patrol vehicle's emergency lights and siren.
When it became clear McClain wasn't going to stop, Gutierrez said Leal forcibly stopped McClain's vehicle by intentionally ramming the left front of his patrol unit into the left rear of her vehicle.
Leal detained McClain after both vehicles were stopped along northbound Highway 101, just south of Mariposa Reina. A second CHP official from Santa Barbara, identified as Officer Sean Buenrostro, arrived on scene a short time later to arrest McClain on suspicion of DUI-related charges, according to a CHP report.
Gutierrez said neither CHP officer was injured. One CHP unit and McClain's vehicle sustained minor damage.
The incident is under investigation by the Santa Barbara area CHP, according to officials.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Los Padres seeking public comment on OHV grants
Los Padres National Forest recreation managers are seeking public comments on proposals for the California Off Highway Vehicle grant applications they plan to submit to the state.
Grant proposals to support off-highway vehicle management activities on the national forest include operation and maintenance as well as law enforcement operations.
Preliminary applications are due March 7, then will be available March 8 for public review and comment until May 2 at www.ohv.parks.ca.gov. Final grant applications are due June 6.
Comments should be submitted via email to OHV.Grants@parks.ca.gov or can be mailed to Los Padres National Forest, 1980 Old Mission Drive, Solvang, CA 93463, Attn: Recreation/OHV.
Los Padres National Forest and the California Department of Parks and Recreation have had a three-decade partnership that has provided funding for managed OHV recreation on the forest.
For more information on Los Padres, visit www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf.
SANTA MARIA
Library offers weekly Story Time event for all ages
Story Time for Families — a series designed to encourage literacy — will be hosted at the Santa Maria Public Library.
Beginning March 2, each Wednesday at 4 p.m. children of all ages and parents are invited to the library for songs, fingerplays and stories in both English and Spanish.
Story Time will be held at the main library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., and is designed to build literacy skills and school readiness. The program will run through April 6.
Follow the library on Facebook and Instagram for programming, resource and service updates.
For more information, contact the library’s youth services division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.