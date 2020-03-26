County Lines: Lompoc woman shot to death, boyfriend arrested for murder

LOMPOC
Lompoc woman shot to death, boyfriend arrested for murder
A 19-year-old Lompoc woman was shot to death Wednesday, and police have arrested and charged her boyfriend with murder.
Brenden Michael Terry, 20, was apprehended by officers with the Lompoc Police Department on Wednesday and charged with murder. Terry's girlfriend, whose name was not released by the Lompoc Police Department, was found dead Wednesday at a residence in the 300 block of North Y Street.
Officers were initially called to the scene around 11:18 a.m. on a report of an unresponsive female. Officers discovered the deceased woman's body upon arrival and, through a follow-up investigation, identified Terry as a suspect.
The woman, according to police, moved to Lompoc in mid-2019.
The shooting marks the second reported homicide in Lompoc this year. A 39-year-old man was shot to death in the city on Feb. 8.
There appears to be no other suspects in the most recent case, according to the Lompoc Police Department, which is still investigating the incident. Police ask that anyone with information about the case or the couple's history contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Northbound lane to be closed at Gaviota Tunnel
The northbound left lane of Highway 101 will be closed at the Gaviota Tunnel from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Monday and continuing through Friday, April 3, weather permitting, for work to protect the highway from runoff.
The closure is part of an emergency Caltrans contract to repair a drainage system and perform erosion control near an embankment, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.
Both of the nearby Gaviota Roadside Rest Areas will be closed 24 hours a day every day during the work, the spokesman said.
Souza Construction of Santa Barbara is the contractor for the $1 million project.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Applications being accepted for grand jury
The Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Tuesday opened up the application process for volunteers who are interested in a yearlong commitment to the 2020-21 civil grand jury, which investigates various aspects of local government, including cities and county special districts.
Principal functions of civil grand jurors include investigation and review of the departments and special districts of county and city governments, involvement in fiscal and management audits and preparing reports on related matters, according to Darrell Parker, Superior Court executive officer.
In the past, grand jurors have investigated the Main Jail, schools. community services districts and even local ballot initiatives.
Civil grand jury reports are usually filed with recommendations for improvement of operations.
To be considered for grand jury service, an applicant must be 18 years or older, a U.S. citizen, of good character, a resident of Santa Barbara County for a least one year and never convicted of a felony, or malfeasance in office or official misconduct while serving as a public employee.
This year's grand jury term begins July 1 and will continue through June 30, 2021, and jurors work about 25 hours per week.
The Superior Court published a short YouTube video on the grand jury, which can be viewed at https://youtu.be/dRfQ8d1ME3A.
Applications can be obtained by calling the court’s jury services office in Santa Barbara at 805-882-4530 or Santa Maria at 805-614-6464 and on the court’s website at www.sbcourts.org.
Applications will be accepted no later than Friday, May 1, and should be mailed to Santa Barbara County Superior Court, Jury Services, 1108 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101.
