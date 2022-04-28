SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Lompoc woman sentenced for shocking theft victim in face with stun gun
A Lompoc woman was sentenced to one year in jail last week after pleading no contest to charges related to a June 2021 incident in which she shocked a female victim in the face with a stun gun before taking her purse, according to an official on Wednesday.
Marlene Perez, 30, was sentenced in Lompoc Superior Court on April 20 after entering her plea to charges of assault with a deadly weapon, with force likely to produce great bodily injury, and grand theft on March 23, records show.
The assault with a deadly weapon charge is considered a “serious felony” and a “strike” under California’s 'three strikes' law, according to Santa Barbara County Deputy District Attorney Noah Abolafia-Rosenzweig.
Marianne Zawadzki, Perez's public defender, did not respond to an email seeking comment.
The incident occurred on June 11, 2021, in the 500 block alley of North K and L streets at about 11:30 p.m., when the victim received a ride to a friend's residence, according to Abolafia-Rosenzweig. Perez, who was already outside when the victim arrived, rapidly approached the victim and applied a stun gun to her face, he added.
Abolafia-Rosenzweig said the shock caused the victim to stumble, at which point Perez grabbed the purse and threw it toward her own vehicle. Perez shocked the victim with the stun gun again, causing the victim to fall to the ground, then Perez shocked the victim in the face two more times, he said.
Perez's boyfriend stepped out of the residence and told her to stop, which is when the victim was able to flee from the scene on foot without her purse, according to Abolafia-Rosenzweig.
In addition to jail, Perez was sentenced to two years of probation. Abolafia-Rosenzweig said Perez has the opportunity to apply for alternative sentencing that could include electronic monitoring or a work program with the Sheriff's Office.
SOLVANG
Rancheros Visitadores to ride again after COVID cancellations
The Rancheros Visitadores are set to ride again through Solvang on May 7, two years after pandemic-fueled cancellations halted the annual Breast Cancer Awareness fundraising event.
The 60-mile ride from Santa Barbara into Solvang along Alisal Road to Old Mission Santa Inés traditionally brings to town more than 750 cowboys from 37 states and six countries who are adorned in pink — the universal color of breast cancer awareness — on horseback or in horse-drawn carriages.
According to Lori Willis, Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara executive director, the Rancheros have this year raised $1.2 million to support breast cancer programs and services at the Ridley-Tree centers in Solvang and Santa Barbara.
Approximately one-third of people served at the Ridley-Tree centers are breast cancer patients who benefit from the multidisciplinary breast cancer care programming that the annual fundraiser helps afford, according to Willis.
The riders are scheduled to present a check to the centers at Old Mission Santa Inés and parade through downtown Solvang between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. the day of the event.
The Rancheros, led by longtime member, Steve Benito, partnered with Wrangler and the national awareness campaign Tough Enough to Wear Pink in 2012 as a tribute to Benito's wife who succumbed to breast cancer.
According to a source, Benito died in January 2021.
SANTA MARIA
Public Library to host Día de los Niños on Saturday
The Santa Maria Public Library invites the community to join them in recognizing the importance of children, families and reading by celebrating El día de los Niños/El día de los Libros on Saturday.
The library and Lavagnino Plaza, 421 S. McClelland St., will be home to festivities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities offered in conjunction with the Recreation and Parks Department will include music, dance, food, face painting, crafts, stories and more.
Commonly known as Día, the celebration founded in 1997 by author and poet Pat Mora emphasizes the importance of literacy in children from all linguistic and cultural backgrounds.
To begin the celebration early, the library offered “Día packs,” filled with arts and crafts. Pickup was available at all branch locations this week.
The project is supported in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the state librarian.
Questions may be directed to the Library’s Youth Services Division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564, or the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.