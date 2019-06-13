Santa Barbara County
Lompoc woman charged with murder in missing neighbor's death
A 35-year-old Lompoc woman arrested Monday in connection with the death of her 74-year-old missing neighbor has been charged with murder, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.
Prosecutors allege Melissa Martin killed Eldri Jauch with a deadly weapon — identified as a baseball bat — on June 5.
Jauch was last seen the morning of June 4, according to the Lompoc Police Department, and reported missing June 6.
Martin did not enter a plea during her Wednesday afternoon appearance in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Lompoc, opting to continue the arraignment until July.
She is being held at the Santa Barbara County Jail in lieu of $2 million bail.
Lompoc police located Jauch's body at Martin's home Sunday, following a tip from a witness.
Officers tracked Martin to a home in the area of Santa Ynez and arrested her on suspicion of murder.
Santa Barbara County
Fast-moving fire on Buttonwood Winery land in Solvang burns 1.4 acres of dry grass
Fire crews from Station 30 in Solvang responded to a vegetation fire at 11 a.m. on the 39-acre Buttonwood Winery & Vineyard property, located off the 1200 block of Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang.
Buttonwood winemaker Karen Steinwachs said the fast-moving fire was started by a mower hitting a rock and burned 1.4 acres of dry grass in the back canyon of the property west of the cabernet sauvignon vines before firefighters extinguished it.
Steinwachs said she was shaken up, but no people or vines were harmed.
"It was really scary. It moved so fast," Steinwachs said. "They (firefighters) were here quick and had it out in 15 minutes."
Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason said the fire burned in a canyon but was surrounded on three sides by vineyards, which helped the effort to control the flames.
The department sent three engines, two hand crews and an air support helicopter to the fire, adding no structures were threatened, no evacuations were needed and no one was injured.
A crew of Hotshots remained and are tending to hot spots to prevent flareups.
Santa Barbara County
Buellton council slated to OK new city manager
Buellton City Council is scheduled to approve hiring a new city manager with 30 years experience in local government at its Thursday meeting, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Scott Wolfe is currently serving as planning director and deputy city manager for Westlake Village, where he’s worked for the past 19 years, according to a press release from Buellton.
He will replace Marc Bierdzinski, who is retiring from his post as planning director and city manager at the end of June after 14 years with the city.
The city did not provide an anticipated date for Wolfe to begin his duties with Buellton.
In addition to Westlake Village, Wolfe has worked for the cities of Palmdale, Thousand Oaks and Moorpark and has experience working with other government agencies through his positions in both the private and public sectors.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration from California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks and is currently pursuing a doctorate in public administration from Valdosta State University in Valdosta, Georgia.
Married with three grown children, he and wife Jennette are currently raising two boys, ages 12 and 14, and two girls, ages 10 months and 2 years.
Thursday's meeting will take place in the City Council Chambers at 140 W. Highway 246, behind the Post Office.