County Lines: Lompoc vintner Steve Arrowood, of Montemar Wines, dies after battle with cancer

Santa Barbara County is looking for people willing to step up to use their wisdom and talents by volunteering for various coronavirus-related projects.

Volunteer assignments will be based on the skills, knowledge and abilities of each individual volunteer and may include supporting emergency shelters, food distribution call centers, alternate medical care sites and other emerging needs, said a spokesman for the Emergency Operations Center.

All volunteers will be subject to a background check and will be required to provide their full name, date of birth, address, driver’s license or California Identification number and Social Security number.

All volunteers not currently employed as a government worker must also be sworn in by an approved disaster service worker appointing authority for the county, which will provide full State Worker’s Compensation coverage, the spokesman said.

Residents can sign up by completing the volunteer registration form on the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department portal at https://publichealthsbc.org/resources/ and emailing the completed form to EOCLogistics@santabarbaraca.gov

Residents can also sign up over the phone by calling the Santa Barbara City Community Emergency Response Team Spontaneous Volunteer Center at 805-564-5782 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

